God Particles’ 3rd map against Khumbu Esports to be held again today after community outrage over initial disqualification from VCC

Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) host Nodwin Gaming's decision to disqualify God Particles was a massive surprise to the fanbase. However, after a lot of Twitter drama, the hosts were finally stirred to reconsider their steps.

After many hardships, team God Particles managed to do wonders as the initially org-less team reached the top of the charts. However, midway through the VCC Playoffs Stage, the tournament host decided to pass a judgment on how the team couldn't continue their journey.

Even though the team struggled to make their way up, an event like this is truly heartbreaking. For this, fans and observers of the VCC decided to speak up on how unjust the decision was.

The rehosting of match between God Particles and Khumbu Esports in VCC 2022

After initially getting disqualified from the VCC 2022 Playoffs Stage without warning, Nodwin Gaming took their time to rethink it as fans got infuriated over it. Later on, the hosts decided to replay the third map of their match with a warning not to use the glitch again.

However, before coming to that judgment, many things happened after fans heard Nodwin's initial response towards the problem.

On February 19, 2022, God Particles was disqualified from the tournament for using an exploit to their advantage. The reason why the team faced disqualification from the tournament is a bit debatable, but Nodwin had a fair argument.

The bug that is being discussed here is how Jett players can climb Haven’s middle C boxes by using passive drifting and crouching. While the bug was said to have been fixed back in the 4.3 update, God Particles did manage to pull it off at the stage of VCC 2022.

Fans were displeased with this choice since how players can ascend the box without employing an updraft is a matter of skill. Fans felt that getting accused of something like this was equivalent to blaming a player for using mid-jump on CSGO’s Mirage.

The fact that many famous Jett players like Tenz and SkRossi have also used it in the past also questions the judgment.

Fans pointed out that disqualifying a team without warning was utterly random and unjust. However, the fact that the drift jump was officially mentioned as a bug made the disqualification valid.

Receiving a lot of attention from the public, Nodwin decided to rehost Map 3 of Khumbu Esports vs God Particles on February 20 at 13.30 IST. Along with that, Nodwin also promised to start a deep investigation into which players used the glitch earlier and warn them accordingly.

