How to change your Valorant password

A few Valorant players occasionally forget their passwords or desire to change them to keep their account secure, which is critical in safeguarding their progress and expensive skins. In both cases, the developers have provided a streamlined password change process.

The developers have offered many options and settings for fine-tuning within Valorant, however, sensitive information like passwords must be changed through Riot's dashboard via a browser.

Here is a detailed guide that you can follow for the same.

Steps to change password in Valorant

Changing the password in Valorant is not difficult and takes only a few minutes to complete. Here are the steps that you may follow:

Step 1: First, you must access the official Riot Games website in any web browser using this link.

Alternatively, you can open Riot Client, click on the icon in the top-right corner of the screen, and then select the "Account Details" option from the list to get redirected to this page.

You will have to log in using your existing Riot Games account (Image via Riot Games)

Step 2: You will be prompted to sign in to your existing Riot Games account.

After supplying these details, you will be prompted to enter a Login Code to prevent any unauthorized changes. The code will be sent to the associated email address.

Step 3: Enter the Login Code to sign in to your account.

Enter the code and complete the sign-in procedure (Image via Riot Games)

Step 4: Navigate through the page and access the Riot Account Sign-In section. Enter your existing account password as well as the desired new password.

Enter the current password as well as the new password (Image via Riot Games)

Step 5: Click on the Save Changes button to implement the changes.

It is important to note that you must provide your existing password to set up a new one.

You can also change your Riot ID (the name displayed within Valorant) from the corresponding section. You must enter the desired name alongside the preferred tab and click the Save Changes button.

What to do if you forget your username and password?

Click on the Can't Sign in option at the bottom of the form (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games has also got the players covered even if they have lost or forgotten their username and password associated with their account. You can essentially click the Can't Sign in option on the form and receive assistance to access your account.

Select the appropriate option depending on your situation (Image via Riot Games)

Recovering your username essentially starts with the email address linked to your account. You will receive the username associated with the given email ID. You can subsequently utilize this alongside providing your region to receive a link to change the password.

This will help individuals who have lost or forgotten their previous password but want to reset it. After resetting, you may finally sign in to your account and continue playing Valorant.

