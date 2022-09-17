How to claim the 'Running on Empty' spray in Valorant through Prime Gaming

Riot Games loves to keep the Valorant community engaged by handing out freebies every month. While these generally come in the form of sprays and emotes, they have an appeal of their own, especially for those who love collecting such items in-game.

They are usually picked up from the free limited-time Battlepasses featured in Valorant. Alternatively, some of these rewards can also be acquired through Prime Gaming drops.

Interestingly enough, this spray was leaked a few weeks ago by prominent data miners in the community. After a long wait, this item will finally be available in Valorant.

Claiming the 'Running on Empty' spray in Valorant

To be eligible for this reward, players will need an active Amazon Prime Gaming account. They will also be required to link their Riot Games account to their Prime Gaming account in order to qualify for these drops. However, Prime Gaming isn't available in every country, so this reward will be restricted to areas that do have it available.

For players in a region where Prime Gaming is active, here's a quick rundown of everything that they need to do in order to claim the 'Running on Empty' spray:

Step 1: Head over to the Prime Gaming login page and login to your account.

Step 2: Once logged into Prime Gaming, navigate to the Loot tab and then select Valorant.

Stethis: On the tab, an icon with the 'Running on Empty' spray should be available. Clicking on this icon should bring up a prompt asking you to log into your Riot Games account.

Step 4: On this page, there should be an area with fields for a login ID and a password. Once the correct credentials are filled into the respective fields and submitted, the two accounts should be linked.

Step 5: If the above steps are performed accurately, the 'Running on Empty' spray should automatically reflect in-game the next time Valorant is launched.

Is it possible to claim the 'Running on Empty' spray without a Prime Gaming account?

It is unlikely that players will be able to claim this spray in Valorant without a Prime Gaming account. Given that not everyone has access to the Prime Gaming service, this spray can easily be dubbed as a regional exclusive item.

Furthermore, since this is a Prime Gaming drop, the item will probably only be available for a limited time period. While there is no specific deadline mentioned, this cosmetic should likely be available until the end of September. Usually, fresh loot drops are added at the beginning of the month.

Riot Games often deviates from this schedule, but it's safe to assume that players have around 14 days following which they won't be able to claim this spray anymore. While this spray may not be fascinating to some, it features an animation and is cool to look at. Moreover, these sprays can be used as markers in-game. Each spray can be used to convey a specific message, making it an effective way to communicate without using regular voice and text chat channels.

