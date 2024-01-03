How to find Valorant teammates in 2024?

Valorant has emerged as a highly competitive esports title with its superhuman abilities and crisp gunplay mechanics. It has become crucial that you gather a dependable squad if you wish to play the game seriously and push ranks to appear on the leaderboard. However, not everyone can master the game at the same pace or compete at the highest level without feeling the obvious performance pressure.

Valorant is a team game and only the group that can complete the round-based objectives can secure wins. Despite having straightforward winning criteria, it takes a lot of skill, game sense, and training to rise to the top of the competition. That said, you can only win by working with your squad and executing effective strategies.

This article will highlight the best ways to find teammates in Valorant.

Most effective ways to find Valorant teammates in 2024

Here is a list of different routes that you can utilize to find teammates to play Valorant:

1. Discord communities

Discord, a voice chat platform, has skyrocketed in popularity as it gives each user the power to create channels and build a community. You can use this to your advantage and look for players through different servers and find the perfect match for you to play with. You might also get lucky and find a pre-made 4 stack looking for a fifth player for their team.

2. In-game

While you are grinding the game and playing with random people, make sure that you take note of others and their playstyles. After the match ends, you can extend a friendly invite to the players and try queuing up with them for some matches. If your combined performance has a positive impact on your effort to rank up, you can continue this partnership and eventually create a full team.

3. Social media

There are hundreds, if not thousands of players, on social media platforms like Twitter (X) looking to join a team or create one for themselves. These users can typically be identified with the “LFT” tag, which means “Looking For Team.” You can present a joint effort and pair up to train with them and find a suitable spot for all the players.

4. Real life friends

As gamers, you will surely have at least a few friends who enjoy similar tastes in video games. You can invite your real friends to learn and play Valorant alongside you and build your way up to the leaderboard. This is a slow and tedious process but has a high probability of providing you with a duo with whom you can play the game comfortably without any hassle.

5. Livestream interactions

Several Valorant streamers are trying hard to get their name out into the spotlight and create a brand for themselves through constant content generation. You can visit such gamers and interact with them on their live streams on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Once you find a suitable creator with a matching rank and playstyle, you can reach out to them via live chat and play some games with them.

It is important to note that finding perfect teammates is difficult as playstyle synergy only occurs after repeated training. Therefore, you should not lose hope and keep grinding the game while sifting through the player base and making more skilled friends. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for similar Valorant updates.