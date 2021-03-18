Possible fixes for the “black screen” error that occurs when Valorant starts

Valorant updates have historically brought in a lot of game-breaking bugs and exploits every time a new patch hits the live server. With the latest 2.05 update, Valorant players are experiencing log-in issues where they are perpetually stuck on a black screen when they start the game.

Not being able to load into the game at all can be quite a frustrating experience, and what’s even more annoying is that there is not one quick and accurate solution to this problem.

While players have tried out various ways of fixing the issue, there were some solutions that bore fruit for many, and the rest only worked for a handful of the victims.

Today’s guide compiles some of the more effective ways to try and deal with the “black screen” issue in Valorant.

Fixing the “black screen” error in Valorant

#1. Running the game as administrator

A simple solution that usually solves a majority of the Valorant login issues is to run the game as an administrator.

The “black screen” and other login errors can be caused by OpenSSL bugs and running the game as an administrator can usually fix the problem.

However, Riot had previously shared some alternate steps to combat the issue as well:

Click on the Start button and search for Environment Variables.

Advertisement

Click on Edit the System Environment Variables.

Navigate to the Advanced tab and select Environment Variables.

Choose New under System Variables toward the bottom right side of the tab.

Type or paste OPENSSL_ia32cap as the Variable Name.

Paste or type "~0x200000200000000" without the quotation marks for the Variable Value and click on OK.

#2. Updating drivers

An outdated graphics card software can be the root of many evils, and the “black screen” bug is perhaps no stranger to this fact.

Updating the GPU drivers might be the fix that this new Valorant error needs.

#3. Re-installing Valorant

Oftentimes what happens with Valorant patch updates, is that the update does not get installed in the system properly. Re-installing the entire game from scratch, along with the anti-cheat Vanguard, might be something that players can look into.

#4. Waiting it out

As it has become a widespread issue, Riot may just be working on a hotfix for the problem, and they could just come up with a small update to patch out the issue altogether.

#5. Contacting Riot’s customer support

Well, if the above solutions fail, then all that’s left is to book a complaint ticket with Riot’s support team.

They are quite prompt with their responses and often go the extra mile to help out a player with their Valorant error codes.