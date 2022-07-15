How to fix Discord freezing bug after quitting Valorant?

Bugs in games aren't surprising. However, a title giving rise to a debilitating bug isn't an everyday occurrence. With that being said, Valorant has a new issue that causes Discord to freeze up every now and then.

This is being seen as an immensely irritating problem, as many players use the software for their in-game communication. In fact, this is causing many to look for third-party solutions.

However, like every other bug, this one can be fixed and requires a minimal amount of effort. Hence, this article will be giving an in-depth guide on how to resolve the bug.

Fixes for Valorant bug that causes Discord to freeze

Discord is one of the most used communication platforms in the esports landscape. Its friendly interface, useful features and high quality calls without any limitations are conducive to a fun gaming session. This has made it a fixture on every gamer's PC.

However, a newly discovered bug with Valorant is causing the software to freeze once players quit the game. This problem has led to a lot of frustration, however, it can be fixed without any complications.

The following are the steps to fix the issue:

Step 1: Quit Discord from Task Manager by holding Ctrl+Alt+Delete or Ctrl+Shift+Escape. From there, look for Discord and click on "End Task" button. If the application doesn't show up in the Task Manager, skip this step.

Quit Discord from Task Manager by holding Ctrl+Alt+Delete or Ctrl+Shift+Escape. From there, look for Discord and click on "End Task" button. If the application doesn't show up in the Task Manager, skip this step. Step 2: Once the application is completely closed, start Discord from fresh and click on the settings option on the bottom left side.

Once the application is completely closed, start Discord from fresh and click on the settings option on the bottom left side. Step 3: After opening the settings, click on the "Voice & Video" option and scroll down to look for "Debug Logging" and turn it off.

The reason for this bug's emergence is unknown, but it is suspected that Valorant is interfering with Discord's files which might be causing it to freeze. This issue will get fixed sometime in the future through an update, but as of now, the solution above is the only viable one.

Valorant Updates @ValorantUpdated



@ripbenjii | #VALORANT Have discord been freezing every time you close VALORANT? Here's a quick fix. Go into settings, click on Voice & Video, then disable Debug Logging. You're welcome, share this with friends! Have discord been freezing every time you close VALORANT? Here's a quick fix. Go into settings, click on Voice & Video, then disable Debug Logging. You're welcome, share this with friends!@ripbenjii | #VALORANT https://t.co/clCb1fdQ4m

If the above steps do not work, users might have to disable Hardware Acceleration in Discord. The following steps will fulfill that endeavor:

Step 1: Go to the discord settings from the bottom left corner and look for the "Advanced" tab on the left hand side.

Go to the discord settings from the bottom left corner and look for the "Advanced" tab on the left hand side. Step 2: Under this menu, search for "Hardware Acceleration" and turn it off.

This will put less pressure on the user's system while playing Valorant and might fix the overall problem.

Another method involves downloading Discord Canary. Since the application is an alpha test version of Discord, some features might be riddled with issues. However, this method might be useful for those who are exasperated by this problem. Users can click on the link to download Discord Canary on their system.

With that being said, if none of the above methods work, waiting for the update might be the last option.

