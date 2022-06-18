How to fix VAN 1067 error in Valorant after Windows 11 update

It has been a while since the release of Windows 11, and many users have upgraded to the latest version. However, for Valorant players, this version has brought the VAN 1067 error with it. Simply put, it is causing problems with the launch sequence of Valorant. Players who have recently upgraded to Windows 11 and who are facing this issue will need to follow a few simple steps to fix the VAN 1067 issue.

Riot Games regularly releases updates for Valorant, and balancing and cosmetic updates are the most common updates. Additionally, there are seasonal updates and bug fixes are released as well. However, the issues aren't always with the game, and sometimes, the Operating System can lead to in-game errors as well.

Many Valorant players are facing the VAN 1067 error while launching the game

With the launch of Windows 11 on October 5, 2021, some Valorant players have started to transition to Windows 11 and the transition might not always be smooth. Valorant players who have recently upgraded their PCs to Windows 11 might experience the VAN 1067 error code when they try to launch the game, which prevents them from logging into the game.

Players may be inclined to think that the VAN 1067 error code might be a server-related issue. However, this is not a server-related issue at all but is caused due to the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 being turned off. Players who face this error can simply turn on the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 to mitigate the issue.

Josh @justjoshoce



What can I do ? @PlayVALORANT VALORANT ERROR: VAN 1067What can I do ? @RiotSupport VALORANT ERROR: VAN 1067 What can I do ? @RiotSupport @PlayVALORANT

In most cases, TPM 2.0 gets toggled on automatically with the installation of the Windows 11 update. However, in some cases, players may need to turn it on manually. Here’s how players can turn it on manually.

Step-by-step guide to fix the VAN 1067 error code

Before getting started, players need to find out the BIOS hotkey for their system, which changes based on the manufacturer. Usually, it is the F2 or Delete key, but players should verify the BIOS key before starting this procedure. Players can simply do a quick Google search with the motherboard’s model and add 'BIOS hotkey' next to it to find out the key to access BIOS on their system. With that out of the way, players need to complete the following steps:

Turn on the computer or restart it if it is already on.

As the PC boots, spam the BIOS hotkey repeatedly.

Locate the Security tab in the BIOS settings.

Inside the Security tab, look for the TPM option or the Trusted Platform Module.

Enable TPM and save the changes before exiting BIOS.

Once the changes have been saved, leave the BIOS and the PC should automatically boot and the VAN 1067 error should have been resolved.

Other tips to fix VAN 1067 error code

If players are having a hard time navigating around the BIOS settings, they can search for video guides that feature their particular motherboard model. Online guides will give them the most direct instructions since BIOS interfaces change based on the manufacturer.

In the worst-case scenario, Valorant players can always downgrade to Windows 10. Players can revert back to Windows 10 by selecting the Recovery Options in the System Settings menu and selecting ‘Go back to earlier build’ when prompted.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far