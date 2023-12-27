How to get All Yuck No Yum Sage spray in Valorant

The All Yuck No Yum Sage spray in Valorant is the latest offering from Prime Gaming for players of Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. This subscription is a gift that keeps on giving for players. Over the months, they have received items like player cards, gun buddies, sprays, and, in special cases, even pistol skins.

To get your hands on the All Yuck No Yum Sage spray in Valorant, all you need to do is have an Amazon Prime subscription and live in a region where Prime Gaming is functional.

This guide gives you an overview of the steps you need to follow to unlock this free reward.

How can you claim the free All Yuck No Yum Sage spray in Valorant?

To get the All Yuck No Yum Sage spray in Valorant, you need to follow these steps:

Go to Amazon's Prime Gaming website and connect your Riot account with it by entering your username and password.

Once you have connected the account, you will see all the rewards you are eligible for on the Valorant page of the website.

Select the All Yuck No Yum Sage spray and click "Claim Now" to add it to your collection.

Once you have claimed this in-game spray, you must load into Valorant on your PC. Go to the Collection tab in the game, and you should be able to equip this special cosmetic onto your spray wheel.

Since this appears to be a non-animated feature, you might be able to use it in the middle of rounds. This spray has a really unique design and depicts Sage, one of the Sentinel-class Agents in the game, in a state of displeasure as she appears to have eaten something that tastes terrible.

Outside the obvious meaning suggested by the visuals of the sticker as well as the name, it could be seen as a dig at toxic in-game behavior and the community's general disapproval of it.

How long will the All Yuck No Yum Sage spray in Valorant be available?

Prime Gaming rewards are refreshed every month, which means you can claim this spray till January 26, 2023. That is enough time since the process of getting it is not time-consuming at all. Once you claim it, you can equip the item at any time.

The Prime Gaming rewards for 2023 are as follows:

Slay Ride Buddy

Doomscrolling Spray

Dimensional Drip Buddy

Caught One Card

Claw and Order Spray

Daruma Charm Buddy

Predicament Pals Spray

Knight's Market Buddy

Rope Burn Card

Scare Tactics Card

Sip n' Spray

If you are interested in more in-game cosmetics, you can check out all the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass skins that have been leaked.