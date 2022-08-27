How to get Among Us crosshair in Valorant?

The global community of Valorant enjoys playing the game for a variety of reasons. From the diverse in-game customization options to the intriguing modes of matchmaking, several reasons can be attributed to the success of Riot's first-ever tactical first-person shooter game.

Riot has been providing regular updates to the game for over two years, enhancing the quality of the game for players. This has helped the community come back for more as Riot has made sure that players enjoy the game without any hiccups.

Path 4.05 introduced us to the crosshair profile code feature, which allows players to convert their unique crosshair settings into a single line of code that can be shared with peers and adopted by anyone playing Valorant.

Players can look forward to a fun and amazing experience with the in-game crosshair customization features that Riot has provided. Valorant players now have access to a ton of customization features and designs that they can look forward to owning.

Valorant community discovers Among Us crosshair

With a plethora of crosshair customization options pouring in recently, the community has made a ton of fascinating designs mimicking some of the most trending pop culture themes.

From Pokeball to the Burger crosshair, the Valorant community has been the face of some of the most unique crosshair designs known to FPS gamers. The community has recently made a lot of absurd crosshairs that are cool to look at and sure to grab the attention of gamers.

Zachary "zekken," currently playing for the North American team XSET, came across a unique-looking crosshair that was shaped similar to the crewmates from the popular game Among Us.

Valorant players can quite easily adapt the Among Us crosshair code by copying the code provided below and importing it into their game:

0;P;c;7;t;3;o;1;0t;4;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;8;1l;3;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

What is Among Us?

Among Us is a 2018 online multiplayer social deduction game where 10 players get dropped into an alien spaceship, sky headquarters, or planet base, where each player is designated with the role of either a “crewmate” or an “impostor.”

It was developed and published by American game studio Innersloth and the devs have cited "Mafia" and the science fiction horror film "The Thing" as their main inspirations. The game allows cross-platform play and was first released on iOS and Android devices in June 2018 and on Windows later in November that year.

While the game initially did not receive a lot of attention, it blew up in popularity after 2020. This was because many well-known Twitch streamers and YouTubers started playing it. It takes place in space, where players play the role of colorful cartoon astronauts.

The goal of the crewmates is to either vote out the imposter, identify the imposter, or complete the tasks around the map. The imposter needs to kill off all the crewmates covertly to win the game or by triggering a disaster that cannot be resolved in time.

Although the spike was in late 2020, the game is still trending on the charts. Valorant players can relive the memories of playing this game by getting the Among Us crosshair.

