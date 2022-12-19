How to get the Among Us crosshair in Valorant

Crosshairs play a crucial role in tactical shooters like Valorant, without which aiming becomes difficult as does hitting a target accurately. Yes, there are players who are skilled enough to land shots without utilizing crosshairs, but that is a rare occurrence.

Unlike most tactical shooters, Valorant features an interesting mechanic when it comes to crosshairs. The game allows players to customize their crosshairs according to their preferences. As there are some limitations to this customization mechanic, players within the community have come up with some fascinating crosshair designs, with the Among Us crosshair being one of them.

Valorant Among Us crosshair settings

Among Us is a popular social deduction game. The game's basic premise follows ten players stranded on a spaceship, out of which two are aliens tasked with killing the others. The remaining players are astronauts who need to keep their spaceship and themselves safe from the onslaught of these aliens.

Interestingly enough, the game's character appearances are such that these tiny astronauts can be incorporated into the Among Us crosshair designs in Valorant.

There are two specific ways in which one can change their crosshair settings in Valorant. Here's what players need to do:

Hit the escape key and head over to the settings tab.

Under the settings tab, there should be an option known as crosshairs.

Under the crosshairs settings, players will be able to find the modification parameters under the advanced tab.

There are two different ways in which players can get the Among Us crosshairs in Valorant. The first is by simply importing the crosshair code, which should automatically set up the crosshair parameters.

Alternatively, players can manually set up the crosshairs from within the given parameters themselves. The settings are as follows:

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Red

Red Center Dot: Off

Off Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 3

3 Outlines: On

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 1

1 Inner Line Thickness: 10

10 Inner Line Offset: 4

4 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Outer Line Opacity: 1

1 Outer Line Length: 2

2 Outer Line Thickness: 9

9 Outer Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

These are the parameters and values that players will need to take into account when setting up the Among Us crosshairs in Valorant.

While this reticle might look good, it is rather clunky. Aiming while on the move is rather difficult as it uses some amount of screen space and might hinder visibility. It's a fun crosshair to use while participating in casual games, but isn't ideal for ranked matches.

Unless Riot Games plans on incorporating Among Us-themed weapon skins, it's unlikely that players will see a crossover between the two titles. Until then, players will have to make do with this crosshair.

