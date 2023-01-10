How to get Araxys Gun Buddy in Valorant

Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 1 will drop on January 10, 2023. One of its key features is the new Lotus map that has three sides. Riot Games will also release attractive cosmetics with the update, including the new Araxys skin collection.

The Exclusive Edition skin collection has an alien theme while boasting a futuristic and sleek appearance. It features a Vandal, Operator, Shorty, Bulldog, and a Bio Harvester melee weapon, each featuring four attractive color variants besides the added visual effects.

The collection will also feature a Gun Buddy, a special player card, and a spray, which you acquire individually or as part of the entire collection. However, it will only be available in the store for a limited time, so you only have a few days to get your hands on these items.

You can purchase the new Araxys Gun Buddy in Valorant from the store individually or as part of a bundle

Riot Games has released attractive skin collections in Valorant over the years, with many featuring exclusive VFX and animations, making them hard to resist. All eyes are now set on the newest Araxys collection that will soon make its way into the game.

The Araxys Gun Buddy, a cosmetic accessory that can be attached to the firearm to enhance its overall appearance, is part of the new collection. It will retail at 475 VP in the store.

You have the option to purchase the Gun Buddy individually. Additionally, you can purchase the entire bundle, estimated to cost 8700 VP, to get the buddy free of cost.

Once the Araxys weapon collection has been added to Valorant, you can follow the steps given below to purchase the item from the store:

Step 1: Open the store in Valorant.

Step 2: Click on the Araxy’s Weapon Collection banner to load the components of the bundle.

Step 3: Go through the available items and select Gun Buddy.

Step 4: Press the button displaying the price of the item and confirm the purchase to receive the exclusive Araxys Gun Buddy.

You must have sufficient VP in your account to complete the purchase.

The Araxys weapon collection features four gun skins and one melee skin (Image via Sportskeeda)

Besides Gun Buddy, the featured collection will offer the following items in the store:

Araxys Vandal

Araxys Operator

Araxys Shorty

Araxys Bulldog

Araxys Bio Harvester (melee)

Araxys Card

Araxys Spray

Compared to purchasing the Gun Buddy on its own, purchasing the whole Araxys skinline in Valorant is a much more lucrative option and a better deal to grab.

Three exciting collections will be available as part of the upcoming Battlepass in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Alongside the new collection, the upcoming Battlepass has also generated a buzz in the community with its three attractive collections – 9 Lives (Ares, Classic, Guardian, Phantom), Gridcrash (Bulldog, Ghost, Judge, Stinger), and Venturi (Frenzy, Marshal, Melee, Spectre, Vandal). It is set to feature attractive Player Cards, Sprays, and Gun Buddies, which offer value in the budget segment.

