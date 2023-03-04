How to get Boaster's crosshair code in Valorant (2023)

Valorant is a highly competitive first-person shooter game dominating the esports world. Players must shoot, move, and communicate with their team to achieve victory in the game. However, an important aspect that's often overlooked is the crosshair settings.

Crosshair settings can make or break a player's aim and significantly affect performance. Professional player Jake "Boaster" Howlett has become renowned for his crosshair code, which has proven effective in-game. This article will show you how to get his crosshair code in Valorant.

Obtaining Boaster's crosshair in Valorant

First, let's take a closer look at Boaster's career, who began his esports career with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in 2015. He played on several British rosters before retiring in late 2019. Boaster also had a brief stint as a League of Legends player for exceL eSports in 2020, after which he switched to Valorant.

Since his Valorant debut in August 2020, Boaster has been one of the most promising players in the EMEA region. He started his esports career in SUMN FC, later acquired by Fnatic. The British player is currently deployed as captain and IGL for his side.

Boaster's crosshair code has been a topic of interest since he started playing Riot's shooter. The code combines different settings that Boaster found effective for his playstyle. Those who want to use his crosshair settings can do so by following simple steps.

To begin, players must launch the game and navigate to the settings menu. From there, they should click on the "Crosshair" tab and select the "Import" button. This will open a new menu with additional settings. Players can then input the following code in the menu:

0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

Once the code has been inputted and applied, players can see the changes made to their crosshair settings.

While Boaster's crosshair code has proven effective for his playstyle, crosshair settings are subjective. They should experiment with different settings to find the optimal one that suits their playstyle.

Aside from crosshair settings, players can customize other game settings to enhance their gameplay experience. These settings include sensitivity, graphics, and keybinds. Adjusting these settings to personal preferences can lead to better performance in the game.

Boaster's skill in the game has made him a role model for aspiring esports players and has contributed to the growth of Valorant as an esports title. As the game continues to gain popularity in the competitive scene, they can look to the British pro as an example.

That being said, achieving success in Valorant heavily depends on effort and in-game acumen. Players must put in vigorous amounts of practice to achieve the same success as the British pro. Being versatile with different weaponry and employing prudent tactics is paramount in racking up wins.

