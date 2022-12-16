How to get the 'Clutch' title and spray in Valorant through Twitch

Ever since its launch, Valorant has become one of the most popular first-person shooter titles in the esports genre. Riot Games has been tirelessly working to introduce new weapon cosmetics and in-game assets to improve the gaming experience for players.

Hosting and organizing several national and international tournaments has skyrocketed Valorant's popularity amongst the general masses. Furthermore, the organizers often give away rewards through streaming platforms, where they showcase matches live for fans sitting at home.

The 'Clutch' title and spray are the latest rewards that have popped up on Twitch under the Valorant campaign banner. Read on to find out how players can get both the 'Clutch' assets and use them in-game.

Valorant Red Bull 'Clutch' title and spray

Red Bull is currently hosting one of the biggest international Valorant tournaments that started out with regional and national qualifiers. All of the qualified teams are representing their respective regions in this grand tournament that's being hosted in Brazil in a LAN format.

The tournament is nearing its end, with the Red Bull Campus Clutch Finals kicking off on December 16 at 4:00 pm GMT/ 9:30 pm IST/ 6:00 pm CEST. Interested fans can tune into the livestream and receive guaranteed rewards that will be given out to every viewer that fulfills the required criteria.

How to obtain these rewards

Fans can easily obtain the “Clutch” title and spray for their Valorant accounts and use them in-game to boast its uniqueness. Given below are the criteria that viewers need to meet in order to claim these exciting gifts:

Watch the Finals day stream on Twitch for 45 minutes and claim the reward Clutch Title.

Watch the Finals day stream for another 45 minutes and claim the reward Clutch Spray.

These rewards can be collected and claimed from the drops menu on Twitch, which will also show their percentage progression towards obtaining that specific item.

Furthermore, these items can be claimed on Twitch first and then added to the player’s Valorant account after a period of time. It should be noted that players will need to link their Riot account to Twitch, as the rewards can only be received by the connected Riot account.

Where to watch

Fans can watch the Red Bull Campus Clutch Finals livestream on Twitch by tuning into the official channels of Red Bull and other content creators as they host the upcoming livestream. The matches will be aired with a minor time delay to preserve the competitive spirit of the matches.

In general, rewards that can be used in-game and are added to the collection of items that a player has is a great incentive to boost viewer counts and ensure that fans watch the tournament, even from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, these rewards are rare as they are only rewarded once with a specific event and are unlikely to return in the future.

This concludes with the method that players can use to get their hands on the "Clutch" Title and Spray for Valorant.

