How to Remake in Valorant and not lose MMR

Valorant has dominated the competitive FPS scene with its intriguing Agents and enthralling gameplay. While the game strongly emphasizes teamwork, with each member's abilities being critical for securing rounds, players frequently find themselves in a match where their teammate disconnects before the second round.

Players may sometimes end up in a 4v5 situation as soon as the game begins, resulting in a poor competitive match. However, they can easily avoid such a situation by remaking in the first round, as it will end the current match and begin a new queue.

How not to lose a 4v5 in Valorant

Many players underutilize the Remake feature in Valorant. Riot Games introduced the feature in September to end lopsided games where one has almost no chance of winning. If players enter a 4v5 match, they can remake the game, and it will not be counted as a win or loss for anyone.

The ability to remake in Valorant protects players from teammates who disconnect in the first round and prevents them from losing any MMR. If they want to leave the match without incurring any penalties, every teammate in the lobby must agree to a rematch.

Many Valorant players believe that requiring unanimous votes to cancel a match is unfair because of trolls. They want Riot Games to reduce the total number of votes required to cancel a match, but the studio is yet to respond to their complaints. According to them, the number of votes needed to cancel the match should be reduced from four to at least three.

This feature is rarely used effectively, and matches are often completed 4v5 rather than remade. Throwers will also purposefully leave the game after the first round to sabotage teammates. Riot Games has addressed this issue and confirmed that they would work to stop players who intentionally sabotage games.

According to the developer, any player who abandons a match will receive a full MMR loss and a penalty equal to disconnecting from a full match. Those who remake in Valorant face no consequences.

How does the Remake feature work?

If players disconnect during the first round of a match (from the start of the buy phase to the end of the first round), a "Remake" at the start of the second round can be triggered by typing /remake into the chat.

To remake the match and begin again from the beginning, all connected players on the team must vote to do so. If the team has four players left, for example, each one must vote 'yes' for the match to be remade. The match will advance to the next round if even one player votes 'no' for whatever reason.

The remake vote is valid for the duration of the second round's buy phase. The vote will expire if it is not passed.

Last year, Patch 1.07 added the ability to remake in Valorant, which is useful when players are at a disadvantage. Once the remake vote is passed, all XP and MMR adjustments are erased, and there are no penalties for connected players who leave the game. Remade games will not appear in the player's match history.

