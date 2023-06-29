How to get Deadlock Classic in Valorant

Valorant, the popular tactical first-person shooter developed by Riot Games, offers a wide range of cosmetic items for players to customize their gameplay experience. One highly sought-after item is the newest Agent's Classic, a stylish skin for the Classic pistol that adds a touch of flair to your arsenal. Two primary methods to acquire the Deadlock Classic in Valorant are purchasing the Agent or grinding experience points (XP).

If you're wondering how to obtain the Deadlock Classic in Valorant, this guide will help you unlock the coveted weapon skin.

How to unlock Resolution Deadlock Classic in Valorant

Purchase the Agent or Grind 200K XP:

To access the Deadlock Classic, you can either unlock the new Agent by accumulating 200,000 XP or purchase the Agent outright. The new Agent can also be acquired after the recruitment event ends by purchasing them for 8,000 Kingdom Credits. If you prefer not to wait for the recruitment event, you can obtain the required 200,000 XP through gameplay.

Once you have bought the new Agent or reached the XP milestone and unlocked her, start progressing through the different tiers to unlock the Deadlock Classic. Each tier requires Kingdom Credits, which can be earned by playing matches and completing daily and weekly missions.

Below are the tiers and the Kingdom Credits required to get the Tier 10 Classic:

Cyber Oak Spray - 2,000 Kingdom Credits Deadlock Card - 2,500 Kingdom Credits Wired Title - 3,000 Kingdom Credits Crossed Wires Spray - 3,500 Kingdom Credits Tier 5 Reward - 2,000 Kingdom Credits Nanowire Cartridge Buddy - 4,500 Kingdom Credits Deadlock Spray - 5,500 Kingdom Credits Staljeger Title - 6,500 Kingdom Credits Into the Vault Card - 7,500 Kingdom Credits Resolution Classic - 8,000 Kingdom Credits

By accumulating the required Kingdom Credits, you can progress through each tier and ultimately unlock the Deadlock Classic for your in-game arsenal.

It's important to note that Kingdom Credits are earned through active gameplay. Aside from participating in matches regularly and completing daily and weekly missions, engage in the new agent recruitment process to maximize your Kingdom Credits earnings.

With persistence and dedication, you can unlock the Deadlock Classic in Valorant and showcase your stylish firepower on the battlefield. Remember to manage your time effectively and prioritize your gameplay activities to make steady progress toward obtaining this exclusive weapon skin.

In conclusion, obtaining the Deadlock Classic in Valorant requires purchasing the associated agent or grinding 200,000 XP. Once accomplished, you can progress through the various tiers using Kingdom Credits.

Stay committed, and you should wield the Deadlock Classic, impressing your opponents with your style and precision.

Poll : 0 votes