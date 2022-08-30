How to get the flower crosshair in Valorant?

Riot Games has been known to deal with player feedback related to Valorant really well, adding user-friendly features to the game every once in a while. One of the most flexible UI additions in Valorant happens to be the crosshair system, which lets fans craft the most unique styles and give life to their quirky ideas.

One of the most popular crosshair styles in Valorant is the flower design, which can prove to be accurate if mastered properly. Unlike many unconventional patterns which are usually distracting, the flower crosshair is one of the most efficient in the unique category.

That said, the ideal crosshair for a tactical FPS is concise and easy to aim with. Most professional players would choose a plus or dot crosshair for maximum output. Then again, intriguing styles like the nerd spectacle, burger, and flower can be fun to use. Moreover, using such selections to kill enemies can boost one's confidence.

This article will reveal all the settings one needs to get a beautiful flower crosshair in Valorant.

A complete guide to creating a flower crosshair in Valorant

While importing a code may seem like an easier way to get the flower crosshair, one can also choose to manually tweak the settings for a more customized feel.

Another alternative method is to copy the crosshair profile of a teammate using the said selection. This is now possible with a simple in-chat command owing to the game's latest patch.

Let teammates witness the power of a flower crosshair through the below-mentioned settings. All one has to do is:

Open the in-game settings. Head over to the Crosshair tab. Create a new profile under the General sub-section and replace the default values with the ones mentioned below.

General Settings

Colour: Pink / Any color of choice

Outlines: ON

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: ON

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 4

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: Off

Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 8

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 3

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

One can tweak the above settings to reduce or increase the flower's size or color. Alternatively, they can use the following import code to get the crosshair in one go:

0;P;c;6;o;1;d;1;z;4;f;0;m;1;0t;8;0l;3;0o;2;0a;0;0f;0;1l;3;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

To import the above code, follow these steps:

Open the crosshair settings in-game. Under the General section, look for the downward arrow icon or Import Profile Code option. Create a new profile and select the Import Profile Code button to paste the above code.

Flower Crosshairs (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

Valorant's patch 5.04 has brought some influential changes to the crosshair system, allowing players to create quirky styles like the Nerd Spectacle.

That said, the flower crosshair is iconic and has been trending in the community for quite some time. Many professionals use tweaked versions of the said style for accurate aiming and placement.

