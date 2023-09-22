How to get free Overwatch 2 tier skips in September 2023

Overwatch 2 Season 6 has been a blast, with fans enjoying the Battle Pass and other in-game content introduced by Blizzard. While they are used to the old pattern of Battle Pass systems with tiers, Blizzard has introduced a unique method for grinding the pass with a special limited-time reward. Using the technique, you can automatically skip five levels of the ongoing Battle Pass.

This article will briefly guide you on how to use this method while grinding the Season 6 Battle Pass.

Getting free tier skips through Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2

One of the easiest methods to earn tier skips in Overwatch 2 is by watching Twitch streams. You can use the following steps to get free Battle Pass tiers:

Step 1: Launch Twitch and watch any stream under the Overwatch 2 category.

Step 2: You can get one level skip every two hours and you'll be able to farm skips up to 10 hours.

Step 3: After the required duration, ensure your Twitch account is linked with Battle.net to redeem the tier skips.

The Twitch Drops, including the tier skips, are only available until October 4, 2023. After that, you cannot redeem the free Battle Pass tiers and will have to manually unlock them by grinding XP in-game.

Quickly unlocking Battle Pass tiers aside from free skips

While the Twitch drop method can be a valuable tool for those completing the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, it can still take a while before unlocking all the tiles, including cosmetic items.

If you are looking to burn through the tiles quickly, you can use the following methods:

Step 1: Finish your daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges to earn sufficient XP.

Step 2: Play in a party to earn more points.

Step 3: Play the game during Battle Pass XP events to get double or more points.

Step 4: Collect rewards from Prime Gaming for additional Battle Pass perks, including free skips.

You can also purchase Battle Pass tiers using Overwatch coins in-game. This will allow you to grind the pass much quicker than the regular methods.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Battle Pass includes 11 Hero skins alongside a plethora of other items for you to collect. These skins are spread across 80 tiers, which can be unlocked using the abovementioned methods. Once opened, you can navigate the Hero preview section for each character and don their skins while using them in PvP and PvE modes in the game.