How to get glowing crosshair outlines in Valorant

The crosshair building system in Valorant has evolved considerably over time, giving gamers unlimited opportunities to bring their creative ideas to life. That said, some reticle styles have managed to garner massive popularity. A perfect example would be the glowing crosshairs that have grabbed players' attention.

The glowing crosshair style features outlines that have a slight shine for players to flaunt their radiance. Riot's fast-paced competitive FPS lets players get creative with multiple crosshair profiles and flexible measurements. Gamers can build the quirkiest reticle styles from the currently available crosshair settings in Valorant.

That said, the glowing crosshairs will require players to download an external application, which isn't the case with most reticle styles in the game.

This article explains everything you need to know to acquire glowing reticles.

Here's how you can get the glowing crosshair in Valorant

Crosshairs are one of the most important features of any first-person shooter game, and Riot's tactical hero-shooter isn't any different. Despite being less distracting than some unique styles, the glowing crosshairs aren't exactly fit for high-Elo games. However, it could serve as a refreshing change. Players can even master it to secure accurate headshots.

Importing a code or tweaking in-game settings isn't enough for players to get glowing crosshair outlines in the game. Instead, you will need to download a third-party application to achieve an eye-catching glow on those reticles. Follow these steps to add the glow to your in-game crosshair profile list:

Download ValorantCC, an external application that is available for free via GitHub [github.com/weedeej/ValorantCC]. Install the .exe file. Close the game and open the application. On the app homepage, change the 'Primary Color' and 'Aim Down Color' to White. This will help gain the glowing contrast. Next, change the 'Primary Outline Color' to a color of choice [Example: Blue]. This color will act as the glow on your outline. Once done, save the change. Close the application and restart the game. Now, open the in-game settings through the cog icon. Open the Crosshair tab and go to the Primary settings of the base crosshair you want the glow on. Set Outlines to On. You can set the opacity and thickness according to your liking.

You will now have a glowing crosshair in the game which you can flaunt to your friends or teammates.

Note: The glow can feel subtle in certain crosshair styles; the 'plus' crosshair styles best reflect the shining aura. However, the glow is compatible with almost all styles. Furthermore, make sure to select a suitable color as the primary outline color on ValorantCC. If the outline color is not contrasting enough, the glow will not be evident.

Can Riot Games ban you from the game for using ValorantCC?

Bans are a popular cause of concern among those looking to use a third-party application with the game. Riot Games and Vanguard can be pretty unforgiving when it comes to unauthorized app usage.

Despite the absence of official confirmation, ValorantCC is widely regarded as a safe application and doesn't tamper with in-game data. It is said to be a client-sided approach, which shouldn't be subject to bans. Furthermore, many top creators have endorsed the application.

