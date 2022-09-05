How to get a heart crosshair in Valorant

A well-made crosshair design spreads like wildfire in the Valorant community. One such design is the heart-shaped crosshair, which is the talk of the town.

Riot has regularly dished out updates for its tactical shooter, ensuring that fans keep coming back for more. With patch 5.04, Riot introduced custom colors to the already robust crosshair design system in Valorant. Players can now create almost any design they can think of in-game.

With a new crosshair system in place, the community is buzzing with a lot of new and unique crosshair designs. The heart-shaped crosshair is sought after by the Valorant community and players can follow the steps below to get one.

Eliminate your enemies with love in Valorant

While the heart-shaped crosshair may not be suited to grind up the ranks, it can be used in fun custom lobbies and casual gaming sessions with friends in Valorant.

One thing to note here is that the crossshair stays in Shuriken form when not in use and only becomes heart-shaped when a player holds the trigger.

Other than that, it's one of the most distinct crosshairs in the game and players can adopt the crosshair in a couple of ways. The first one is by copying the in-game settings that are listed below:

General Crosshair settings

Color: Pink or Red

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 0.1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: N/A

Center Dot Thickness: N/A

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: On

Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0.7

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 5

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0.7

Outer Line Length: 5

Outer Line Thickness: 1

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Copying these variables into the crosshair settings in the game will give players a heart-shaped crosshair. Going back and forth to ensure the correct values are used can prove to be a tedious task.

Players looking for an easier method can opt to use the newer crosshair code system. Players will need to navigate to the crosshair settings and import the code below to adopt the crosshair:

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;6;o;0.1;m;1;0t;5;0l;3;0o;1;0a;0.7;0f;0;1t;1;1l;5;1o;0;1a;0.7;1m;0;1f;0

Since this crosshair is very bright, distracting and oddly shaped, using it in ranked or even casual lobbies isn't recommended.

The crosshair is more suited to custom lobbies with friends where players can showcase some flair and share the design with others looking to try this crosshair out.

With the launch of the recent Valorant update, players can also copy the crosshair profile of a teammate they are spectating. Players can now copy anyone's crosshair by using the in-game text command "/cc" to copy their crosshair profile while spectating them. This system has already proven to be a boon for players looking to find the crosshair that works best for them.

