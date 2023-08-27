How to get Imperium gun buddies in Valorant?

Valorant has launched an exciting heart-throbbing skin collection alongside the release of Episode 7 Act 2. The Imperium skin collection features skins and cosmetics based on a dragon and an eye-catching VFX. While the Imperium weapon skins are truly exquisite, the collection also features an alluring gun buddy that represents its core theme - a dragon. Its distinctive concept and design add a special touch to the bundle.

The weapons from the Imperium skin bundle feature 4 variants and come with a unique VFX showcasing a dragon, which is also the biggest finisher Riot has ever created. Without wasting any more time, let’s get into the process of purchasing the Imperium gun buddy in Valorant.

Purchasing Imperium gun buddy from Valorant store

Imperium gun buddy from in-game (Image via Riot Games)

The Imperium gun buddy features a dragon whose tail is entangled from the side of the weapon. One of the most unique aspects of the gun buddy is that it changes color based on the variant. Given that the entire theme is based on dragons, devs don’t hesitate to add the gun buddy which embellishes the whole collection. Similar to other bundles, you can get two of the same gun buddy upon purchase.

Here’s how you can acquire a gun buddy from the Valorant store:

Open the Riot client and Log in

Launch the game, find the store section, and go there.

After entering the store section, select ‘Featured’ and scroll through the collection page until you find Imperium gun buddy.

You can purchase the gun buddy for 475 VP.

You can get the gun buddies for free by purchasing the Imperium bundle for 8700 VP.

After purchasing the gun buddy, players can equip it from the ‘Collection’ section, and it will stay in their inventory forever.

It must be noted that the Imperium skin bundle is a limited-time collection. So, once it leaves the store, it cannot be purchased as a bundle again; only the weapon skins will reappear in future store rotations.

There is a possibility that the gun buddy might feature in the ‘Accessories’ section in future Acts. However, Riot Games has not disclosed any such plans. Typically, they don't reintroduce the player card, gun buddies, and sprays once the collection has expired.

