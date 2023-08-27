Is Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass worth buying?

Valorant's newest Episode 7 Act 2 will feature yet another Battlepass (BP), offering players the chance to earn numerous in-game cosmetics, ranging from weapon skins, a melee cosmetic, gun-buddies, spray, and many more. Often considered a value-for-money purchase, Valorant's Battlepasses leave very few items to complain about.

Other than the range of cosmetics, the BP also offers players an array of Radianite points, which they can use to upgrade their already purchased premium skins. That said, spending money to purchase a Battlepass every other month may not be the best choice for many. Our article will help players come to a calculated decision about whether this BP is worth spending their hard-earned money or not.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass features a retro graffiti-style aesthetic

Transition Melee in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass (Image via Riot Games)

The Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass offers a great range of weapon cosmetics. According to Mingxi Zou, Game Producer for Riot Games, the entire skinline has been inspired by LA's skatepark history. The Battlepass has been crafted featuring numerous elements such as the unique street culture, the intrinsic graffiti influence, and many such factors. The skins have been accordingly curated, showcasing the graffiti and retro culture that is prevalent there.

Here are the names of the upcoming BP weapon collections and the skins they contain:

Transition - Vandal, Shorty, Melee, and Bulldog Retro LA - Classic, Bucky Sticker Pop - Spectre, Odin, and Marshal RDVR - Phantom

Transition Shorty in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass(Image via Riot Games)

The Transition collection for the Vandal, Shorty, Bulldog, and Melee features a pearlescent neon aesthetic. It definitely is an eye-catching skin. The collection features an attractive color palette, bringing together numerous neon swatches in great harmony. We believe this will definitely be a popular pick amongst fans. Furthermore, the Transition collection is the only one in the entire collection that offers different unlockable color schemes

Retro Classic in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass(Image via Riot Games)

The Retro Classic, Marshal, and the Bucky offer three beautiful and clean cosmetics for the weapons. Inspired by LA's iconic sunsets, the skin offers a beautiful retro-themed color aesthetic showcasing the sunset. In our books, this is quite an attractive skin for these weapons.

Sticker Pop Spectre in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass(Image via Riot Games)

The Sticker Pop collection highlights a flashy graffiti-inspired cosmetic addition for both the Spectre, Marshal, and Odin. Stepping away from the usual, Valorant is introducing a fourth skinline in their Battlepass with Episode 7 Act 2 - the RDVR Phantom. It is surely one of the biggest highlights in the entire Battlepass for the new Act.

In addition to these, the Battlepass track will also include:

Nanobomb Card

Mid-Autumn Sweet Buddy

On The Low Buddy

Crane Blossom Spray

Bulletproof Card

Ups and Downs Buddy

Roll On Spray

Battle Sage Card

Latest Issue Card

Verdict

RDVR Phantom in Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass(Image via Riot Games)

While the newest Battlepass does offer a ton of goodies, If players are looking to earn RP without spending too much or are just looking for a few unique buddies and cards, this latest pass might be worth looking into. Other than the newest Phantom and the Transition bundle, we feel the BP falls short of being exciting.

The newest melee might pique people's interest, especially if you do not own a premium melee or one from previous Battlepasses. For those who want to unlock their first melee skin, it might be worth looking into investing in the newest BP for one. However, for seasoned veterans, purchasing this pass might not be the wisest decision, especially if players already own premium skins.

For more Valorant news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.