How to get Imperium player card in Valorant?

Valorant's latest skin collection, the Imperium bundle, is ready to make its way to the cosmetic arsenal of the game with the launch of Episode 7 Act 2. The upcoming update will make its way to the live servers along with the new Act and Battlepass on August 29, 2023. In addition to these cosmetic upgrades, a variety of tweaks are coming for 11 Agents in the game, and fans couldn't be more excited to see what else Riot Games has planned.

The Imperium collection will feature weapons and unique cosmetic items, including spray, a gun buddy, and a player card. This article will briefly guide you in acquiring the Imperium player card in Valorant.

Getting the Imperium player card from the Valorant store

The Imperium collection will be an Exclusive collection in the game, meaning the bundle will cost 8700 VP (Valorant Points). However, if you are interested in purchasing other cosmetic items from the collection, such as the player card, you can do the following:

Navigate the Store section from the main menu after launching Valorant.

Go to the Imperium bundle on the Store and scroll through the items until you reach the player card.

You will have to spend 375 VP to purchase the player card separately.

to purchase the player card separately. Alternatively, you can buy the entire collection to get these extra cosmetics for free.

Once purchased, go to the Collection section in-game and equip the banner from the player card option.

You can acquire other cosmetic items from the Imperium collection, such as spray and gun buddy for 325 VP and 475 VP, respectively. Moreover, you can get each weapon separately for 2175 VP, with the melee costing 4350 VP.

Similar to the other Exclusive collections in the game, Riot Games has offered a total of four variants with Imperium weapon skins. They are as follows:

Emerald (Default)

Ruby

Pearl

Obsidian

The Imperium collection is one of the best bundles in Episode 7 so far. This is the second time Riot has introduced a Dragon-themed bundle, the first being the beloved Elderflame. The collection also loosely resembles the Forsaken bundle's design. The duel-wielding melee is also a unique feature of the weapon, as very few knives in the game share the design.

The developers have launched some of the best skins in the game in the past few Acts, including the Radiant Entertainment System at the beginning of Episode 7. With the Imperium collection being the first bundle of Valorant Episode 7 Act 2, fans are excited to see what other cosmetics Riot Games have in their pipeline for the rest of the season.