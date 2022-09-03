How to get the Medkit crosshair in Valorant?

Valorant, the popular tactical first-person shooter title from Riot Games, houses a very flexible crosshair system, allowing players to utilize their ideas to the fullest extent. Gamers can use unique reticle styles to make immensely competitive matches more enjoyable.

One of the most popular and unique designs for a crosshair in Valorant is a medkit. While other shooter games feature medkits as important equipment, Riot's hero-shooter steers clear of any equipment other than Agent abilities, weapons, and body armor.

That said, the quaint red box with a plus sign in the middle is available as a fun-looking crosshair style for players to use. Although not the best for aim practices, one can train with the medkit crosshair to gain better control of it before heading onto a competitive Valorant match. In fact, grabbing an Ace with a reticle representing popular medical equipment isn't as unfathomable as it may seem.

This article will reveal the manual crosshair settings readers can use to create the medkit crosshair, alongside an import code as an easier alternative.

Getting the Medkit crosshair in Valorant

To get the medkit crosshair in the game, players should follow the steps listed below:

Head over to the in-game settings

Navigate to the 'Crosshair' tab and then the 'General' tab

Create a new profile using the dropdown option beside 'Crosshair profile'

Hit the 'Primary' tab

Fill in the values as mentioned below instead of the default settings.

The settings that should be used to customize the crosshair is as follows:

General Settings

Colour: Red

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 0

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 0

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: On

Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0.8

Inner Line Length: 3 (Don't enable independent tuning)

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 1

Outer Line Thickness: 10

Outer Line Offset: 5

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Alternatively, one can use an import code to get the medkit crosshair. To import a profile, players should follow the steps listed below:

Head over to the 'General' tab under 'Crosshair' tab from the in-game settings

Create a new profile

Look for the downward arrow icon or the 'Import Profile Code' option

After this, players should copy and paste the following import code and hit Import:

0;P;c;7;h;0;f;0;0t;6;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;10;1l;1;1o;5;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

The medkit crosshair in Valorant and how it appears on different surfaces in the game. (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

While most players prefer to use a concise crosshair style for accurate and quicker placement, one can always be unconventional with their reticle choices in Valorant. The latest update also added some new flexibility to the system, letting players tweak the horizontal and vertical lines of the reticles independently.

KNIGHTS slow @slowiscool The crosshair update is the best in Valorant history The crosshair update is the best in Valorant history https://t.co/4MpZ5XaHcd

Valorant's patch 5.04 provided new functionalities, allowing gamers to create a myriad of unique reticle styles and share such ideas with the community. From a nerd spectacle to a Skyrim sneak, readers can now indulge in more fun than usual in their favorite first-person shooter game.

Such crosshair styles may require a lot of mastering, but their quirky nature is definitely worth a try.

