How to get Oni 2.0 Gun Buddy in Valorant

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 is now available, and it comes with several exciting new features. These include a new Initiator Agent named Gekko, the Act's Battlepass, and the highly-anticipated Oni 2.0 skin collection.

The Oni 2.0 collection is a Premium tier skin bundle in Valorant and serves as the successor to the original Oni collection released during the game's early days in the Ignition series. The revamped collection builds on the original aesthetic by adding new sound effects and Easter eggs, making it a worthy successor.

Like other skin collections in the game, the Oni 2.0 includes a Gun Buddy, player card, and spray that fit the bundle's theme. Players can acquire these items individually using Valorant Points or obtain them for free by purchasing the bundle in its entirety.

The Oni 2.0 collection is only available in Valorant's in-game shop for the next few weeks. Although the weapon skins may return as part of the daily shop and Night Market offerings, the gun buddy, player card, and spray will not be obtainable if you miss the current opportunity.

Valorant's new Oni 2.0 Gun Buddy is available for purchase in the store individually or as part of a bundle

The Valorant developers continue to impress with each new skin collection they release, and the Oni 2.0 collection is no exception. They have gone all out with customizations and special effects for every aspect of the collection, even down to the Gun Buddy.

The Gun Buddy included in the Oni 2.0 bundle has a default appearance, but it can be customized to match the skin of the gun it is attached to. However, these customizations will only work if you have a skin from the Oni 2.0 bundle equipped.

The Oni 2.0 Gun Buddy is available for 425 VP if purchased separately, but if you buy the entire bundle for 7100 VP, you will also receive the player card, spray, and melee skin for free. Follow these steps to purchase the Oni 2.0 Gun Buddy:

Step 1: Open Valorant's in-game store.

Step 2: Click on the Oni 2.0 collection to reveal all the components of the bundle.

Step 3: Find the Gun Buddy and complete the purchase by pressing the button which displays its price.

If you're looking to get the full experience of the Oni 2.0 collection, it makes sense to get the Gun Buddy in combination with one or more of the gun skins in the collection. While purchasing the Gun Buddy on its own is a good option if you have some extra Valorant Points, the customization it offers will only work if it's attached to a gun skin from the same collection.

The original Oni collection set the standards for what a good Phantom skin looks like and remains a favorite among players to date. It is no surprise, therefore, that the community has been craving a similar skin for the Vandal for the longest time. The Oni 2.0 collection delivers just that, with the Vandal skin being a standout feature of the bundle. As a cherry on top, the Oni Katana is included, which many consider to be the best melee skin in the game to date.

