How to get Relic Stone Daggers melee skin in Valorant?

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 introduces the eagerly awaited Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin collection, which serves as a sequel to the beloved fan-favorite Sentinels of Light bundle inspired by League of Legends. This new inclusion boasts enticing in-game cosmetic items, including skins for popular weapons like the Phantom and Odin. Notably, the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle includes a distinctive melee cosmetic in the form of Relic Stone Daggers.

Fans often look for appealing knife skins to customize their inventory, making these coveted items highly sought after. Here's how you can acquire the all-new Relic Stone Daggers melee cosmetic from the Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin bundle.

Acquiring the Relic Stone Daggers from Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle in Valorant

The Sentinels of Light 2.0 weapon skins, player card, gun buddy, and spray are exclusively accessible as long as this bundle is featured in the in-game store. Once its timer runs out, the collection will be removed, barring players from acquiring these cosmetics through a unified bundle.

However, it's crucial to highlight that the weapon skins will be obtainable later through the daily store rotation. To acquire the Relic Stone Daggers melee skin from the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle, adhere to these instructions:

Open Valorant on your computer. Navigate to the home screen and locate the Store button. Select the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle and scroll horizontally to find the Relic Stone Daggers melee skin. Click on the Buy Item button linked with the Relic Stone Daggers melee skin. Ensure your account has a minimum of 4,350 VP for the purchase.

To incorporate the Relic Stone Daggers into your gameplay, navigate to the Collections tab and outfit them within the melee skin category.

The Sentinels of Light 2.0 item collection features Exclusive skins. Unlike other cosmetics, these are not included in the Valorant night market and are never eligible for discounts. They are solely obtainable for purchase at their full prices.

Purchasing the complete Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin collection yields more than just weapon skins since it also comes with additional cosmetic items. Moreover, you'll get the Relic Stone Daggers melee skin as a complimentary inclusion.

What are the other items included in the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle?

Valorant's Sentinels of Light 2.0 is inspired by the League of Legends universe. Its previous variant made its debut during Episode 3 Act 1, coinciding with the Sentinels of Light event in League of Legends.

The current 2.0 bundle is a comprehensive package that encompasses various weapon skins and in-game cosmetics, such as the Sentinels of Light 2.0 gun buddy, player card, and more.

The entire bundle is priced at 8700 VP. In addition to the Relic Stone Daggers melee skin, the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle includes the following weapon skins and cosmetic items:

Phantom

Odin

Spectre

Shorty

Player Card

Spray

Gun Buddy

Since some Valorant players might want to buy each item individually, each gun skin in the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle is priced at 2,175 VP. The player card can be acquired for 375 VP, the spray for 325 VP, and the gunbuddy is priced at 475 VP.