How to get the Reverie Sword in Valorant

Valorant is on an exponential rise in the online multiplayer gaming space. Riot Games' tactical shooter is widely considered to be one of the top FPS (First Person Shooter) games that's been released in recent years. It boasts a wide range of characters with different abilities, encouraging creativity and experimentation. Alongside that, it offers satisfying gunplay and room to strategize in matches.

Another aspect of Valorant that's highly popular is its unique weapon skins. This particular game has been able to give its players some of the best designed skins in all of gaming. Valorant skins are divided into five editions, which are Select, Deluxe, Premium, Exclusive, and Ultra, with Select being the lowest and Ultra being the highest rarity.

The Reverie collection is the latest weapon skin bundle that was officially released in Valorant. This article will cover how to get its Melee skin, aka the Reverie Sword.

Obtaining the Reverie Sword in Valorant

The Reverie skin was released in February 2023 alongside the game's patch 6.03. It comes under the Select Edition of weapon skins and features skins for the Classic, Guardian, Phantom, Marshal, and the Melee.

For now, the only way that players can get their hands on the Reverie Sword is by purchasing it in the game itself as there are no third-party sites that sell skins separately to players. Additionally, the game provides only a select amount of skins for free through the Agent contract or as free rewards for completing the Battle Pass, but that has never been the case for any Melee skin.

Players can either purchase the complete Reverie Bundle to acquire the Sword for free or they can choose to buy the Reverie Sword separately as well. The Reverie bundle costs about 3500 VP (Valorant Points), whereas the Reverie Sword costs about 1750 VP.

Another way to acquire the skin is by getting it through the store. Valorant's store provides four skins from previous bundles to players on a daily basis. These skins are randomized and could be from any Edition. Hence, once the bundle isn't featured anymore, players can wait for the Reverie Sword to be in the store as an individual weapon skin and then acquire it. However, it may take a very long time for that to happen.

The final way to get the Reverie Sword is through the Night Market. Again, the chances of getting the Sword that way are even slimmer as Night Markets are a rare occurrence and give random skins which might or might not end up being the skin that the player wants. However, weapon skins here will be provided at a discounted rate.

All the weapon skins in the Reverie Bundle boast a mosaic esthetic to them. Every weapon is in a different color but unfortunately, none of the weapons have any variants, visual/sound effects, or any kill finisher. However, this may appeal to players who are looking for simple-looking and non-distracting skins.

The Reverie Sword somewhat resembles the Sovereign Melee and the Tigris Melee which were released quite a long time ago. Both those Melee weapons were Swords as well, featuring similar shapes and designs. This could turn out to be a great purchase for players who liked those Melee skins, but missed out on them.

