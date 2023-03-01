How to get Vanity's crosshair code in Valorant (2023)

Vanity's crosshair in Valorant has become a fan favorite among players due to its simplicity and accuracy. It's no wonder many players are trying to get their hands on Vanity's crosshair code in the game. This article will discuss how to get Vanity's crosshair code in Valorant.

First, it's important to understand Vanity's background as a professional player. Anthony "vanity" Malaspina is a 24-year-old American Valorant esports player playing for Cloud9. Before transitioning to Valorant, Vanity was a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who played for teams such as Chaos Esports Club.

Vanity has a current rating of 1.00 out of a total of 5504 rounds played and boasts an impressive 190.3 Average Combat Score (ACS), 120.0 Average Damage Per Round (ADR), and a 76.5% Kill, Assist, Survival & Trading (KAST) percentage.

What is Vanity's Valorant crosshair code

To access this crosshair code, open the game and navigate to the settings menu. Click on the "crosshair" tab and select "custom." You will then see a text box where you can input the crosshair code. Copy and paste Vanity's crosshair code into this text box and hit apply.

Vanity's crosshair code is "0;P;c;1;h;0;m;1;0a;1.000;0l;1;0t;3;0o;0;0f;0;1b;0;1m;0;1f;0".

It's important to note that while Vanity's crosshair code is popular among players, it may not work for everyone. Crosshair preferences are subjective and can vary from player to player.

In addition to his impressive skills as a player, Vanity is known for his dedication to the game and his fans. He frequently streams on Twitch and engages with his fans on social media. Vanity's dedication to his fans has earned him a loyal following and has helped him become one of the most popular players in the community.

In conclusion, if you're looking to get Vanity's crosshair code, it's a simple process. While Vanity's crosshair code is a popular choice among players, it's important to experiment with different crosshair styles to find the one that works best for you.

Regardless of your crosshair preference, there's no denying that Vanity is an impressive player and a valuable member of the esports community.

Valorant is a multiplayer first-person shooter game that has taken the gaming world by storm. It is a tactical shooter that emphasizes team play and strategy, and has quickly become one of the most popular esports games.

The game's competitive mode allows players to rank up and compete against other skilled players. The game's developer, Riot Games, has also established the VCT as a global esports circuit that features a series of events and tournaments, culminating in the Valorant Champions event.

The game's competitive scene has been growing rapidly since the game's launch in 2020. Many top esports organizations have picked up professional teams to compete in the VCT and other major tournaments.

The game's developer, Riot Games, has also invested heavily in the competitive scene by establishing a robust esports ecosystem. VCT has been a huge success, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch the best players in the world compete against each other.

