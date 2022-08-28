How to get Windmill crosshair in Valorant?

Crosshair is an integral part of Valorant. It informs the player on where and what to shoot at in the game. In competitive first-person shooter games, having the perfect crosshair means more accurate shots, which translates to frequent wins. It is quite common to see players trying to replicate the crosshair profiles of players from the professional scene.

In Valorant, players can customize their crosshair in multiple different ways to fit their experience. There are multiple ways to create a crosshair, including the ‘Among Us’ style or the ‘Flappy Bird’ style. Additionally, they can even opt for the generic dot crosshair.

With the introduction of Patch 4.05, a crosshair profile code feature was added to the game. This feature enables players to convert their crosshair settings into a code. The player can then proceed to share this code with other players in the game.

Thus, it allows players to share their crosshair settings easily with each other, which was a slow and tedious process, pre-patch.

Valorant players discover Windmill crosshair

The game's community has been quite creative, not only with its plays, but also with the crosshair customizability option. The crosshair settings featured within the game allow players to customize a crosshair to their heart's content.

While many players prefer using simple and precise crosshairs, the community has been inventive with some really quirky ones.

One crosshair that intrigued players a lot was the Windmill crosshair. The crosshair replicates the rotating blades of a windmill. It looks pretty hilarious in-game and often grabs the attention of one's teammates.

Here is the code for the Windmill crosshair: 0;P;t;6;o;1;d;1;z;6;a;0;0t;10;0l;20;0o;20;0a;1;0f;0;1t;10;1l;10;1o;40;1a;1

Applying crosshair codes to Valorant

Adding the crosshair to one's game is quite simple. Players should follow the steps listed below:

Copy the code above

Head over to the ‘Crosshair’ tab in the in-game settings of the game's menu.

Proceed to the 'Crosshair' profile section, where players will find a ‘Import profile code’ option.

Once players click on it, they will have the option to paste the code copied at the beginning

Hit ‘import’

The crosshair should now be in the player's game.

If players use the Windmill crosshair, they are almost guaranteed to get a reaction from their teammates or friends. For those purposes, Valorant now has the option of sharing the crosshair with them.

Players should follow the steps listed below to share their crosshair profile codes:

Select the crosshair in the 'Crosshair' settings

Click on ‘Export Crosshair Profile’.

The code will now be automatically copied to the clipboard, and players can now share this code with their friends or teammates

Customizing one's crosshair is a fun way to experience Valorant. While most crosshairs will not give players any competitive advantage, they will surely add a sense of personalization to the game.

As the community continues to play around with the customization options, there will surely be some other creative and interesting crosshairs coming into the game with time.

