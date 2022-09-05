How to get the "X marks the spot" crosshair in Valorant

Valorant has emerged as one of the biggest FPS games, taking over a lot of other popular titles. Many streamers and professional players migrated to Valorant after its release and some even chose to play it professionally.

Some live and breathe the game, discovering new bizarre crosshair and their settings. However, changing the standard reticle design is not for the faint-hearted as they can be so distracting that players will miss enemies walking up to them.

A guide on how to install and use the "X marks the spot" crosshair in Valorant

X marks the spot Crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

To add a new crosshair profile, players should follow these steps:

Open the in-game settings and head over to Crosshair > General. Hit the dropdown list beside Crosshair Profile. Choose the option to create a new profile and then navigate to the Primary sub-tab. Replace the default settings with the ones below to build the custom crosshair design in Valorant.

Crosshair

General Crosshair settings (Imag via Riot Games)

Colour: Red

Red Outlines: Off

Off Outline Opacity: 0.5

0.5 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Off Center Dot Opacity : 1

: 1 Center Dot Thickness: 2

2 Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: On

On Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines Crosshair settings (Imag via Riot Games)

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 8,2

8,2 Inner Line Thickness: 10

10 Inner Line Offset: 3

3 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines Crosshair settings (Imag via Riot Games)

Show Outer Lines: On

On Outer Line Opacity: 1

1 Outer Line Length: 2,2

2,2 Outer Line Thickness: 2

2 Outer Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Alternatively, players can choose to use the Import Code option in the crosshair settings under the General tab to add the "X marks the spot" pattern to the game. To do so, they should follow the given steps:

Go to the crosshair settings and choose to create a new profile and name it. Click on the Import Profile Code button (downward facing arrow icon), paste the following code, and click Import.

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;7;h;0;m;1;0t;10;0l;8;0v;2;0g;1;0a;1;0f;0;1g;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Lines Crosshair settings (Imag via Riot Games)

Players in Valorant can now copy the crosshair profile of a teammate whom they spectate in a match. If they see "X marks the spot" crosshair in-game, they should use the in-text command "/cc" to copy their reticle profile while spectating them. It is a true quality-of-life change that has removed the hassle of changing settings in-game.

It should always be remembered that these crosshair profiles do not improve the players` performance in any way nor do they affect their mechanical ability. Gamers who play to ascend to higher ranks should opt for small and least distracting crosshair designs, which should stay distinct at all times.

Valorant has several types of players; they can be broadly divided into two distinct categories.

One contains the players who have a thirst for attaining higher ranks and are always trying to improve. The second category contains those who love playing the game. Be it with their friends or going solo, they play Valorant and treat it as a recreational excercise.

