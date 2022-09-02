How to get the Xbox crosshair in Valorant

Riot Games' popular tactical FPS, Valorant, is yet to become available on Xbox. That said, the game's unique crosshair system allows fans to use Xbox's iconic logo as a reticle style. While it may not be the best for aiming, it is definitely worth a try for casual and fun-loving players.

Valorant's developers release constant updates to keep things fresh in the game. For example, the latest patch 5.04 added some exciting features to the crosshair system, letting fans go berserk with their creativity. While several new styles have emerged over time, some iconic ones remain favorites.

This article will guide players on how to get the famous Xbox crosshair in Valorant through manual settings or by importing a code.

A guide to how players can use the Xbox crosshair in Valorant

To add a new crosshair profile, players should follow these steps:

Open the in-game settings and head over to Crosshair > General. Hit the dropdown list beside Crosshair Profile. Choose the option to create a new profile and then navigate to the Primary sub-tab. Replace the default settings with the ones below to build the Xbox crosshair in Valorant:

General Settings

Colour: Green

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 0.5

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: On

Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3,3 (Don't enable independent tuning)

Inner Line Thickness: 3

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 1,1 (Don't enable independent tuning)

Outer Line Thickness: 6

Outer Line Offset: 4

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Alternatively, one can use the import code to add the Xbox profile to the game. To do so, they should take note of the following steps:

Go to the crosshair settings and choose to create a new profile. Click on the Import Profile Code button (downward facing arrow icon) and paste the following code before hitting Import.

0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;m;1;0t;3;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;6;1l;1;1o;4;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

How the Xbox crosshair looks on different surfaces in Valorant (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

With the latest patch, one can now copy the crosshair profile of a teammate while in the game. If you witness someone using an Xbox to aim at enemies, simply use an in-text command "/cc" to copy their profile while spectating them.

Xbox is unique in terms of crosshair style and hence, isn't common in competitive Valorant. Moreover, it may be detrimental to a player's aiming practices due to its distracting size and color. Nevertheless, many casual gamers like to show off such quirky choices at times.

Alongside Xbox, there are several more unique styles that are available for players to use in Riot's popular shooter title. A crosshair design that has found massive recognition in recent days is the nerd spectacle, which can also be placed on a teammate's face to create a geeky look.

Then again, one must remember that these unique styles lend no weight to the ease of aiming at opponents in a competitive shooter. The ideal crosshair for accurate and quick placement is concise and as little distracting as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan