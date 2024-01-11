How much does Valorant's Kuronami skin collection cost?

The developers at Riot Games have already introduced the brand-new Kuronami skin collection in Valorant with the new Episode 8 Act 1 update. The community has been thrilled with excitement since the launch of the weapon collection. The main attraction is the Kuronami no Yaiba melee skin, as it showcases the traditional Japanese culture and its weapon named kusarigama. Additionally, it has one of the best finishers of all time.

Players can get a hold of that collection via the in-game store, which consists of five weapon skins along with a bunch of in-game items. Hence, if the players are wondering about the details of this new, unique skin collection, the wait is now over. We’ll provide you with all the necessary information regarding the new Kuronami skin collection.

Kuronami Collection: Price, weapon skins, and more in Valorant

The Kuronami Collection is an exclusive-tier collection in Valorant. It’s available for 9500 VP (Valorant Points) in the market. It makes the collection one of the most expensive weapons set in-game. Furthermore, each skin from the collection costs 2375 VP, alongside an alluring melee skin, “Kuronami no Yaiba,” costing 5350 VP.

Additionally, this bundle consists of the Kuroanmi player card, spray, and gun buddy for 375 VP, 325 VP, and 475 VP, respectively. However, the fun part is that if players buy the whole Kuronami collection, they get to keep all the in-game cosmetics and the melee skin for free.

All the weapon skins and items included in the Kuronami bundle

The Kuronami bundle contains five weapon skins that players can equip from their inventory. Here is a list of cosmetic items that players can acquire by purchasing them individually or buying the whole bundle:

Kuronami Sheriff

Kuronami Marshal

Kuronami Spectre

Kuronami Vandal

Kuronami no Yaiba Melee

Here are the additional cosmetics that are included in this bundle:

Kuronami Spray

Kuronami Gun Buddy

Kuronami Player Card

All the variants available in the Kuronami bundle

Similar to most of the exclusive weapon bundles, the Kuronami bundle has four sets of variants. They are as follows:

Kuronami Base

Variant 1 (Purple)

(Purple) Variant 2 (White)

(White) Variant 3 (Black)

Via Radianite Points (RP), players can unlock these variants through the store. They could also opt to purchase the Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass in order to obtain these RPs.

