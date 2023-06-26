How much does Valorant's Neo Frontier skin collection cost?

The highly anticipated Neo Frontier skin collection will debut in Valorant on June 27, 2023. This collection combines the elements of the Old West and the futuristic Neo Future, creating a unique and powerful weapon line. With its advanced technology and sleek design, Neo Frontier aims to dominate the battlefield for years to come.

The Neo Frontier collection encompasses themes of science fiction, the Old West, futuristic elements, technology, and sleekness.

Price and other details regarding Neo Frontier collection in Valorant

The Neo Frontier collection offers a range of exciting features, including an Old West-to-Sci-Fi evolution, animations, visual effects, a finisher and kill banner, audio enhancements, custom inspect animations, and a reactive gun buddy.

Weapons: The Neo Frontier bundle includes the following weapons:

Phantom

Axe (melee)

Sheriff

Marshal

Odin

Bundle Info: The Neo Frontier bundle consists of the Phantom, Axe (melee), Sheriff, Marshal, Odin, reactive gun buddy, player cards (Western and Neo), and a spray.

Levels: The weapons in the Neo Frontier collection have four upgradable levels, which can be unlocked using Radianite Points earned through Battle Passes. The progression for the weapons is as follows:

Level 1: Custom Old West model, bullets, and ADS reticle

Level 2: Custom animations and firing audio

Level 3: Custom Sci-fi model change and new ADS reticle, custom Sci-fi animations, visual effects, and firing/equip/reload/inspect audio

Level 4: Finisher and Kill banner

Variants: Each weapon skin in the Neo Frontier collection will have three variants:

Variant 1: Purple variant with Purple Finisher and Kill Banner

Variant 2: White/Blue variant with Blue Finisher and Kill Banner

Variant 3: Orange/Blue variant with Orange Finisher and Kill Banner

The melee weapon, the Axe, also has two upgradable levels and three variants:

Level 1: Custom model change (Old West Axe), brand new equip and right-click animations

Level 2: Custom model change (Sci-fi Axe), Sci-fi visual effects, and audio

Variant 1: Purple variant

Variant 2: White/Blue variant

Variant 3: Orange/Blue variant

Price: The entire Neo Frontier bundle will be available for purchase in the Valorant store. The exact price for the bundle has not been revealed at this time although it may be priced around 8700 VP going by the features.

However, fans will also be able to purchase the items individually, with each gun skin estimated to cost around 2,175 VP. The melee cosmetic might be priced at 4,350 VP. Additionally, players can acquire the reactive gun buddy for a separate cost, the player cards (Western and Neo), and a spray.

Valorant players can look forward to the release of the Neo Frontier collection on June 27, 2023. With its blend of Old West charm and futuristic elements, this skin line promises to provide an exciting and visually stunning experience in Valorant's various game modes.

