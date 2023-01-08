Valorant is a title that always seems to satisfy when it comes to the many surprises and quirky tricks it packs. Such excitement can give players the extra competitive edge to secure consecutive victories in-game and dominate the lobby.

The Phantom Bullet has existed in Valorant for a long time. Moreover, it can be verifiably used with an Operator—a bolt-action high-powered sniper rifle available in the game. This bullet packs a lethal punch that can take down enemy Agents, usually with a single direct hit.

Here are the essential details you should know about the phantom bullet in Valorant.

Valorant Operator phantom bullet with Cypher

Valorant has garnered a massive community of support from players since its inception. It's also a dominant esports title in the First-Person Shooter genre of online multiplayer games. Players are constantly trying out new ideas and tactics in the game and pushing limits to find the ideal method that can be implemented to win against opposing teams.

The concept of a phantom bullet is quite an interesting one as it follows all the norms of a bullet but does not affect the weapon's magazine. So far, such a trick can be performed with Valorant's Sentinel Agent Cypher.

What is a phantom bullet?

As the name suggests, the phantom bullet does not exist, as it only appears to have been fired. Firing a phantom bullet can be immediately noticed by players as the shot is fired and leaves a tracer without reducing the bullet count of the loaded magazine on the weapon.

So far, this has only been possible to perform with a guarantee by utilizing the Operator weapon with Cypher.

Firing a phantom bullet

Firing a phantom bullet with Cypher and the Operator depends on how well it is timed. Fortunately, the trick is relatively simple, and players can follow the steps listed below to shoot their "non-existent" bullet:

Pick the Sentinel Agent Cypher in-game.

Equip an Operator.

Place the Signature ability, Spycam, wherever required.

Position yourself as required and switch to the Spycam feed.

Press left-click while on the Spycam to fire a dart and immediately switch out of the Spycam feed.

Left-click instantly after from the Operator, and a bullet will be shot out.

Even after shooting the bullet, the ammo count does not decrease, confirming that a phantom bullet has been fired.

The bullet tracer, trail, and audio cue will be visible and audible to the player as if an actual shot has been fired. This is a nifty little trick and looks like a feature that was not coded to happen by default or on its own.

Riot Games and none of the developers from the team have addressed this matter, so we cannot be sure if it was intended or just a harmless malfunction. This trick can currently only be performed with the steps mentioned above.

This guide exhibits everything we know about phantom bullets in Valorant. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more tips and tricks.

