How to obtain Boaster's crosshair profile code in Valorant

Valorant recently brought an update (Patch 4.05) where the community can adopt the crosshairs of international players. Since the Counter-Strike days, fans have often tried to replicate their favorite star's crosshair profile in their own games.

This helped them gain first-hand experience in the crosshairs department of their favorite players. A similar instance has been incorporated into Valorant, where players can copy an auto-generated crosshair code and share it with others without any restrictions.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Heads up! We're eager to get Patch 4.05 to you but we ran into some late issues, so expect some delays to your usual release. You can still read the Patch Notes—including Brim stim and sharable crosshairs—here: riot.com/3Io18Xj Heads up! We're eager to get Patch 4.05 to you but we ran into some late issues, so expect some delays to your usual release. You can still read the Patch Notes—including Brim stim and sharable crosshairs—here: riot.com/3Io18Xj https://t.co/KLTVWX8Wgo

This new feature saves a lot of time as players previously had to go through multiple YouTube videos to find the profile of their favorite player's crosshairs. Now, they will be able to experiment with various crosshairs, both from the game's global playerbase and from the professional scene.

In this article, every detail will be provided about how a player can implement Jake "Boaster" Howlett's unique crosshair, a professional Valorant player who represents Fnatic in the EMEA region.

Valorant crosshair profile code: Boaster

In every FPS game, crosshairs play an essential role in a player's performance in Valorant. While it's mostly a personal preference, much similar to sensitivity, it mostly revolves somewhere between a plus sign and a simple dot with slight variations.

Players have the freedom to change their crosshairs whenever they want, and the game freely allows them to do that. The choice of crosshairs comes down to how comfortable the player is while playing with them and changes accordingly.

Initially, new players might not be sure which crosshair they will be comfortable with while playing the game. Under such circumstances, they have the option to adopt a professional player's crosshair profile and adjust it later as per their needs and requirements.

With Boaster's crosshairs, players have the option to understand how the athlete views his opponents in-game. They can effectively adopt Boaster's in-game crosshairs by copying the code given below and importing it in-game:

0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

How to apply Boaster's crosshair into Valorant?

To apply Boaster's crosshair profile code, players must go to the Crosshairs tab under the settings menu and click on "Import Profile Code."

Crosshairs tab in the settings menu (Image via Riot Games)

Upon clicking on it, an Import window will pop up requesting for the code to be pasted. Players must copy Boaster's crosshair profile code and paste it in the provided blank area.

The code should be pasted here (Image via Riot Games)

After pasting the code, the "Import" option will be highlighted to the player, which confirms the process upon clicking.

Import option highlighted after pasting the code (Image via Riot Games)

Once all the steps are completed, players can compete across any game mode using Boaster's crosshairs.

Boaster's crosshairs (Image via Riot Games)

Similarly, players can adopt the crosshair profile codes of various other professional players like TenZ. They might even share their own crosshair profiles among their friends and across the game's community.

