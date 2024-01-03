How to play Valorant on Mac using Boot Camp (2024)

Mac users have faced numerous challenges since the launch of Valorant due to the absence of a native version for their platform. However, Mac users can now play the game via Boot Camp. Launched in 2020 by Riot Games, Valorant is an extremely popular first-person shooter that has captured the gaming community's attention with its unique blend of fast-paced tactical gameplay and a diverse character roster.

In this article, we explore a viable workaround for Mac users using Boot Camp in 2024.

Running Valorant on Mac using Bootcamp

Mac users looking to join in on the action have explored various potential workarounds, including searching for cloud gaming services and attempting to run the game via Parallels. Unfortunately, most of these tactics hit roadblocks, mainly due to the game's anti-cheat system not allowing it to run without causing issues in virtual environments.

The only viable option is the Boot Camp option, a method that involves installing Windows in a separate partition on a Mac and running the game there. It's essential to note that this method is currently available only for Intel-based Macs, as the Boot Camp Assistant doesn't work on M1, M2, M3, or newer Apple silicon models.

Guide for running Valorant on Intel-based Macs

Here's a detailed guide on how to play the game using Boot Camp for those who own Intel-based Macs:

Download the 64-bit Windows Image file from the Microsoft site.

Launch the Boot Camp Assistant from the Utilities folder on your Mac.

Load the Windows Image file and allocate at least 70 GB for the Windows partition.

Follow the prompts to install Windows and personalize its settings.

Install any necessary drivers to ensure smooth Windows operation on your Mac.

Download Valorant as you would on a Windows PC.

Before launching the game, ensure the settings below are applied to run the game smoothly.

Optimizing performance

To ensure stable performance, especially on older Mac models, consider optimizing your settings. Here are a few adjustments to help with FPS and other issues that you might face while running the game via Boot Camp:

Adjust graphics settings in Windows to enable high-performance settings.

Set compatibility mode to Windows 7 in the game's properties.

Disable full-screen optimizations and adjust high DPI settings.

While playing Valorant on a Mac poses some challenges, the Boot Camp method provides a viable solution for Intel-based Mac users. With careful installation and performance optimizations, you can enjoy Riot's premier tactical shooter on your Mac, bridging the gap until a native version becomes available.

Note that this method is not applicable to M1 or newer Mac models, and users are encouraged to stay informed about any emerging alternatives.