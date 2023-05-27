How to play the Valorant rank guesser game

The Valorant rank guesser game, which has recently become quite trendy, requires participants to watch a clip of someone playing Riot Games' popular shooter and guess their rank (Iron to Radiant). Gameplay factors like movement, crosshair placement, and other mechanics, should be taken into consideration for maximum accuracy.

What you should know about playing Valorant rank guesser

The Valorant rank guesser game, known as "Guess the Rank," can be enjoyed on any platform, including mobile devices, with the help of a browser. You can also try out Rankdle for a similar experience. You can begin a session on the website directly; no login or account creation is required.

You will receive two points for guessing the rank correctly, a single point if your answer is incorrect by just one rank, and no points otherwise. There are a total of five questions in each session.

Valorant is a tricky game because players have to master many different skills —movement, crosshair placement, aim, strategy, and more. If you are new to the Valorant rank guesser and do not watch a lot of relevant content, you might find the experience difficult initially. However, you will soon begin spotting patterns and understanding how good players go about their business.

Those with good game sense and a communicative team tend to find themselves in higher ranks as compared to those who rely solely on aim, but there are exceptions of course. Players can even have lucky days when their aim is more crisp than usual, and such a clip could potentially mislead you.

Veterans may find the Valorant rank guesser fairly easy, but you never know when the game will throw a curveball. Newbies, on the other hand, should remember that their performance will improve over time. Even wrong answers can be learning opportunities.

Watching content creators and professional players stream Valorant can be a great way to learn the intricacies of ranked gameplay. You can even watch them try out this guessing game to understand how they are evaluating each player and their general thought process.

Poll : 0 votes