How to redeem free Valorant drops from Prime Gaming in 2024

The Valorant community has been able to enjoy lots of gameplay content and free rewards with the help of Riot’s partnership with Prime Gaming. Unfortunately, the gaming giant has announced that all such offers from the Prime platform will be ending as of March 2024. That said, there is still a bit of time left for you to reap the benefits and secure some alluring cosmetics for the game.

Weapon skins and items like stickers, gun buddies, and player cards have become a core part of Valorant’s gameplay content. Since Riot introduced the game as a free-to-play title, the cosmetics market became the publisher’s most profitable source of income. However, Prime Gaming provided a much easier route to claim simple items to expand one’s inventory.

This article will highlight the best way to get Valorant drops through Prime Gaming.

How to claim Valorant rewards from Prime Gaming in 2024

Expand Tweet

Here is a quick set of steps that you can take to secure Prime Gaming items for Valorant without spending an extra dime in the game.

You will need to visit Prime Gaming's official website and log in with your existing Amazon account.

You should have an active Amazon Prime subscription to utilize this platform.

Once you have logged in, you will be able to browse through several tiles that contain items for various games, including Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Valorant.

You can then visit each of the tiles and start redeeming the items.

The claimed cosmetics will be added to your account after a short delay. You can locate them in your inventory and equip them to use in-game.

It is important to note that you will need to link your Riot account to Prime Gaming to be able to receive the gifts.

The items usually appear on the platform for a while to provide the player base with ample time to claim them. However, they also refresh afterward and introduce something new to maintain a cycle of variation. Most of the things that make their way into the Prime platform are considered rare skins since there is little to no chance you can get it again in the future.

All Yuck, No Yum Spray (Image via Prime Gaming)

You can head over to the website and claim the “All Yuck, No Yum” Spray for your account. It can take around 24 hours to reflect. However, if it does not show up for a longer period, you can raise a ticket and contact the support team.

With the partnership between Riot Games and Prime Gaming ending, the free rewards might be exceedingly sought after, considering their rarity. Fortunately, there is still a bit of time left to claim some items before the opportunity closes down for good.

The exact order of events or details of the news was not posted officially, but Riot created a post on Twitter (X) to inform the community about it. It stated that Amazon had decided to discontinue the program, which would inevitably lead to the shooter title being removed from the subscription-based service.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Valorant updates.