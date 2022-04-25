How Sova's upcoming nerf in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 will affect his ranking in competitive play and solo-queue

It is only a matter of days before Valorant players are hit with the upcoming meta-change update with Episode 4 Act 3. One of these changes include a Sova nerf, an agent that has remained almost untouched in the game since its inception.

Sova's Shock Darts will soon deal less damage than before, while his drone will only last for 8 seconds. Additionally, the number of times an enemy's position gets revealed after being tagged by the drone has been reduced to two.

Patch 4.08 is sure to bring a plethora of changes that include a new agent, a new skin collection, some agent balances, and more.

What changes will be applied to Sova with the arrival of Patch 4.08 in Valorant?

With the arrival of Patch 4.08, Sova will be nerfed. His Shock Darts will now deal a damage count of 75 instead of the usual 90. Furthermore, his Drone will last for only 8 seconds and will scan twice with a delay.

Before Patch 4.08, the Drone lasted longer and scanned an enemy thrice without any kind of delay. Although nerfed, the silver lining is that the Drone will be slightly faster than before.

Valorant Updates @ValorantUpdated



- Shock Dart now does 75 Damage

- Drone now only lasts for 8 seconds, and scans only twice with a delay.

- Drone seems to be a bit faster though



#VALORANT



Sova has been nerfed:- Shock Dart now does 75 Damage- Drone now only lasts for 8 seconds, and scans only twice with a delay.- Drone seems to be a bit faster though Sova has been nerfed:- Shock Dart now does 75 Damage- Drone now only lasts for 8 seconds, and scans only twice with a delay.- Drone seems to be a bit faster though#VALORANThttps://t.co/kCdTyJH67Y

The Sova nerf will arrive alongside Patch 4.08 on April 27, 2022. The Patch will also include some other content like the new RGX 11z Pro Bundle and certain other agent balances.

The update can be enjoyed by players on the Mumbai server on April 28, as it is expected to be released on the same day at around 05.00 am IST.

Impact of Sova's Nerf in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3's competitive gameplay

For most maps, Sova has been the preferred initiator alongside KAY/O, Breach and Skye in certain cases. His abilities can be used in multiple ways to change the outcome of a round. This nerf might just get him replaced with Fade in Valorant's Episode 4 Act 3.

His Drone reveals the enemy's position while his Recon Dart does the same, but in a different way. Since the Drone will be faster and reveal enemy position for a lesser amount of time, players will need to use it more tactically from Patch 4.08 onwards.

His Shock Darts has more than one way of being useful and inflicting damage is one of them. But reducing the damage to 75 might not secure a kill unless the enemy is very low on health.

However, it can still be used to destroy some utilities (Cypher's Traps or Killjoy's Swarm Grenades) during post-plant situations. As a result, it becomes easier for the defending team to carry on with the spike defusal, while the attacking team has to forcefully peek in order to deny the process.

RyanCentral @RyanCentral_



Must be his OWL Drone taking a hit. Sova is also getting nerf in 4.08Must be his OWL Drone taking a hit. #VALORANT Sova is also getting nerf in 4.08Must be his OWL Drone taking a hit. #VALORANT https://t.co/E1JnBUxlo1

His Ultimate also has multiple uses and will most likely remain the same. It will continue to eliminate enemies as well as Killjoy's Ultimate like it usually does.

Edited by Atul S