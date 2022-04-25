When is Fade coming to Mumbai (India) server in Valorant patch 4.08?

Valorant's upcoming Initiator "Fade" is being hotly anticipated by the community, who cannot wait for the agent to get released. The agent has a Turkish origin and is ready to make her entry into the game by joining the Initiator roster alongside Sova, Skye, Kay/O, and Breach.

Patch 4.08 will introduce Act 3 of Episode 4 along with the new agent and the second iteration of the RGX 11z Pro Bundle. The current act will expire in two days, and a new patch is expected to follow immediately.

So when can Indian players have their hand at playing Fade?

When can Fade be expected on Mumbai server?

Fade is officially dropping in the main servers on April 27 with the release of Patch 4.08. The Mumbai server's downtime will likely start at 2.30 AM IST, early on April 28, with the update being possibly completed by 3.30 AM IST.

Indian players will wake up to Valorant’s newest agent, a new skin bundle, and other changes that the patch will bring. Once the agent arrives, players must complete tier 5 of Fade’s contract to unlock the agent in Valorant.

floxay @floxayyy Fade agent select animation.



For Battlepass content, Fade gameplay and RGX 2.0 showcase check out someone who is/will be streaming on Twitch/Youtube. Fade agent select animation.For Battlepass content, Fade gameplay and RGX 2.0 showcase check out someone who is/will be streaming on Twitch/Youtube. https://t.co/YJaXHey5wc

Valorant’s newest addition: Fade

Fade will be the 19th agent on the Valorant Protocol roster. She has been included in the Initiator category along with Sova, Skye, KAY/O, and Breach. Fade is described as someone who haunts their enemies using fear. However, the abilities that she has in her arsenal make her feel like a witch's hellbroth of Viper, Breach, Sova, and Skye.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The nightmare’s real. Get a sneak peek at Fade’s gameplay, VALORANT’s upcoming Initiator Agent. The nightmare’s real. Get a sneak peek at Fade’s gameplay, VALORANT’s upcoming Initiator Agent. https://t.co/0nnWi1HVwt

Here are some details regarding the abilities she'll be equipped with:

Haunt (E): Equip a nightmarish entity. FIRE to throw the orb, which will plummet to the ground after a set time. Upon hitting the ground, the orb will turn into a nightmarish entity that will reveal the location of enemies caught in its line of sight. Enemies can destroy this entity. RE-USE the ability to drop the projectile early in the flight.

Equip a nightmarish entity. FIRE to throw the orb, which will plummet to the ground after a set time. Upon hitting the ground, the orb will turn into a nightmarish entity that will reveal the location of enemies caught in its line of sight. Enemies can destroy this entity. RE-USE the ability to drop the projectile early in the flight. Seize (Q): Equip an orb of nightmare ink. FIRE to throw the orb, which will plummet to the ground after a set time. Upon hitting the ground, the ink will explode and create a zone where enemies caught in it cannot escape the zone by normal means. RE-USE the ability to drop the projectile early in-flight

Equip an orb of nightmare ink. FIRE to throw the orb, which will plummet to the ground after a set time. Upon hitting the ground, the ink will explode and create a zone where enemies caught in it cannot escape the zone by normal means. RE-USE the ability to drop the projectile early in-flight Prowler (C): EQUIP a Prowler. FIRE will send the Prowler out, causing it to travel in a straight line. The Prowler will lock onto any enemies or trails in their frontal vision cone and chase them, nearsighted them if it reaches them. HOLD the FIRE button to steer the Prowler in the direction of your crosshair.

EQUIP a Prowler. FIRE will send the Prowler out, causing it to travel in a straight line. The Prowler will lock onto any enemies or trails in their frontal vision cone and chase them, nearsighted them if it reaches them. HOLD the FIRE button to steer the Prowler in the direction of your crosshair. Nightfall (X): EQUIP the power of Fear. FIRE to send out a wave of nightmare energy that can traverse through walls. The energy creates a trail to the opponent as well as deafens and decays them.

With a mixture of abilities similar to other agents (flash and recon), Fade is gearing up to be a force to be reckoned with. Players are already figuring out different ways to utilize her abilities to the maximum.

The 'BountyHunter' Turkish agent also adds a unique mix to the ongoing storyline of the Valorant universe. Only time will tell how the newest agent will affect the current meta of the game.

