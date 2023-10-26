How to unlock ISO's Mythmaker Sheriff in Valorant

ISO, the latest inclusion in Valorant's Agent lineup, brings his state-of-the-art technology to Riot Games' first-person shooter arena. His abilities are focused on engaging enemies to extend his influence throughout the map. Along with a dependable set of skills, ISO also features an impressive array of cosmetics that adhere to his unique theme. Sporting a striking Sheriff skin known as Mythmaker, he can stylishly face his opponents, with the ability to incapacitate them individually with flair.

If you're eager to showcase Valorant's new Duelist's gunslinging playstyle with flair, this article will guide you on how to acquire ISO's Mythmaker Sheriff skin.

How to unlock Mythmaker Sheriff in Valorant

To get your hands on the Mythmaker Sheriff, you must first unlock ISO by accumulating 200,000 XP during the 15-day recruitment event or purchase the Agent by paying 1000 VP. Agent 24 can be acquired for 8000 Kingdom Credits after the recruitment event ends.

Once unlocked, you can start progressing through different tiers of ISO's Agent Gear. Each tier must be unlocked using Kingdom Credits, which can be earned by playing matches and completing daily and weekly missions. You won't be able to purchase Kingdom Credits with real-world money in the same way as Valorant Points and Radianite Points.

Below are the tiers and the Kingdom Credits required to get the Tier 10 Sheriff:

Tier 1: Spray - Don’t Ask - 2,000 Kingdom Credits Tier 2: Card - Valorant Iso - 2,500 Kingdom Credits Tier 3: Title - Tuned In - 3,000 Kingdom Credits Tier 4: Spray - In the Zone - 3,500 Kingdom Credits Tier 5: Kingdom Credits - 2,000 Tier 6: Gun Buddy - Peripherals - 4,500 Kingdom Credits Tier 7: Spray - Callsign - 5,500 Kingdom Credits Tier 8: Title - Fixer - 6,500 Kingdom Credits Tier 9: Card - The Hourglass Turns - 7,500 Kingdom Credits Tier 10: Gun skin - Mythmaker - 8,000 Kingdom Credits

You have to collect Agent-related cosmetics and gear by unlocking each tier one after the other. It is important to note a single Riot ID can't store more than 10,000 Kingdom Credits at a time. Therefore, make sure to spend them before reaching the cap to grind the tiers efficiently.

You can get your hands on the Mythmaker Sheriff by spending a total of 47,000 Kingdom Credits after unlocking Valorant's newest Duelist.