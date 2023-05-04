"I could have done a lot better" - TLN JitboyS on his performance against Paper Rex in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 6, Day 3 of VCT 2023: Pacific League saw Talon Esports and Paper Rex go head-to-head. The intense game kept fans on the edge of their seats as both teams battled it out. Despite Talon Esports putting up an impressive performance, they ultimately fell short, losing the game with a score of 2-1. The first map of Pearl was won by Talon Esports, followed by two defeats on Split and Fracture.

After the match ended, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports had the chance to interview JitboyS. Jittana "JitboyS" Nokngam is a professional Valorant player from Thailand who currently plays for Talon Esports. During the conversation, JitboyS shared several details about their match against Paper Rex, the role of a Duelist, and more.

TLN JitboyS talks about the match against Paper Rex in VCT 2023: Pacific League, their game plan for the day, and more

Q. How do you feel about your performance today? Are you satisfied with the results?

JitboyS: I am not very satisfied with my performance. I could have done a lot better.

Q. From 0-6 to 13-11 on Pearl, how did you guys do it? Can you walk me through some of the key moments on the map that resulted in your team winning the map?

JitboyS: As a team, we just didn't give up. We were just fired up as soon as we got rounds. I think that's the momentum we needed to keep us in the game.

Q. What was the reasoning behind the decision to just sit in spawn on Round 2 of Pearl?

JitboyS: So it was an eco round, and we called a tech pause, but we didn't get one. foxz was trying to put his earphones in, so we just stood at spawn. Since it was an eco round, we just waited and stalled time to get his things.

Q. What is your biggest takeaway from today’s match?

JitboyS: I just think that I need to step up and just try to keep on improving for the team as a player.

Q. You guys were walking onto the stage in a lively and playful mood, which made it look like you guys had something up your sleeves. So, what was the game plan or approach that Talon had in mind for this particular match?

JitboyS: So we have had a talk with each other. It's basically to keep the vibes up, and we talked that we won't let the game, even with rounds that don't go our way, affect our mood. So we just want to keep our vibes up, everyone happy and just try to run with the momentum we have.

Q. I see teams going for the B site of Pearl frequently. What makes this site so lucrative for the attacking team?

JitboyS: I think it is easy to take B if we get a plant. If we get a plant down, it is easy to do post-plants because we have enough space and utility to just hold and spam the bomb.

Q. Talon has a poor record on the map Split. What makes the map challenging, in your opinion?

JitboyS: I think it is just the strategies and how we make calls during the game. Calls are a bit bad, I'd say, and we just need to work on that.

Q. Considering that you play different Agent roles, which role do you find the most challenging to master?

JitboyS: I think it is Duelist because if I am not hitting shots, then that day, I think I will be useless.

Q. I have asked your teammates this question before, but I am curious to know what your interests are outside of playing Valorant. What do you like to do in your free time?

JitboyS: I like to play Minecraft Dungeons [laughs].

Q. Your upcoming game is against Gen.G. What are your thoughts on the team?

JitboyS: We just need to win.

Up next for Talon Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League is Gen.G. The two teams are scheduled to face off on May 6, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

