"I certainly don't believe that DRX is unbeatable" - Gen.G k1Ng on DRX ahead of upcoming clash in VCT 2023: Pacific League 

Week 4, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has concluded. The day saw two thrilling matches, with the first one featuring T1 and Gen.G, followed by a clash between ZETA DIVISION and DetonatioN FocusMe. Gen.G won the first match with a scoreline of 2-0. In the second bout, ZETA DIVISION came out on top with a score of 2-0 as well.

VCT 2023: Pacific League officially went live on March 25, 2023. The league comprises ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. It is being hosted by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea. Teams that secure the top three spots in this event will progress to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and eventually, Valorant Champions 2023. The tournament will come to an end on May 16, 2023.

Gen.G k1Ng talks about upcoming opponents in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During the Week 4, Day 2 scrum interview on April 16, 2023, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask a series of questions to k1Ng. Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won is currently a professional Valorant player for Gen.G and is a retired Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional. In the interview, the esports athlete was asked about their upcoming opponent DRX.

Since both teams are yet to lose a match and have maintained dominance in the league, k1Ng was asked about their game plan for the upcoming matchup and what he thought of DRX. To this question, k1Ng replied:

"They are expected to be one of the strongest teams in the Asia Pacific region but I certainly don't believe that DRX is unbeatable. I think we can totally prepare for them just like we have been preparing for every other opponent."

Although k1Ng acknowledges DRX as one of the best teams in VCT 2023: Pacific League, he is skeptical of their invincibility status. He believes that Gen.G can easily compete with DRX in their upcoming clash. k1Ng added that they will prepare for their opponents, just like everyone else in the league.

Both Gen.G and DRX are the only teams in VCT 2023: Pacific League to have remained undefeated so far. However, their upcoming bout will result in one of the Korean teams losing this winning streak. While Gen.G has lost just one map in all four of its matches, DRX is yet to lose a single one and so far has won with a flawless 2-0 scoreline.

The two Korean giants DRX and Gen.G will face off next in Valorant Champions Tour 2023: Pacific League on April 22, 2023, at their home ground in Seoul, South Korea. Fans from home can watch their favorite teams go head-to-head on the official Valorant YouTube and Twitch channels.

Poll : 0 votes