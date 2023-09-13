"I'll be playing for tiltedtimeouts": SkRossi jokingly responds to Indian Valorant team's meme tweet

With the 2023 Valorant Season coming to an end, there have been numerous talks about roster changes in the competitive scene. Popular teams like LOUD, NRG Esports, Paper Rex, Cloud9, and 100 Thieves are among the many who are rumored to be hoping for a fresh and successful start to the new VCT Season in 2024. Among the rumors are the Indian giants Global Esports, who will possibly let go of the popular Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar and move on to build a new international roster.

An Indian Valorant organization by the name of Tilted Timeouts decided to have some fun and recently tweeted out jokingly that SkRossi would not be playing for them in the 2024 VCT Season, to which SkRossi responded:

"Yo who said that , I'll be playing for tiltedtimeouts"

Valorant's SkRossi jokingly responds to Tilted Timeouts' meme tweet

It all started when Tilted Timeouts, an Indian organization known for their hilarious social media outputs, decided to send out a tweet on X (previously Twitter) that SkRossi would not be joining them for the 2024 Season just for meme and entertainment purposes. They wrote:

"The verbal agreement (between Tilted Timeouts and SkRossi) being that he will not be playing for Tilted Timeouts in 2024."

However, surprisingly enough, the Global Esports pro player SkRossi responded to the tweet by saying that it was not true as he would, in fact, be playing for them. He responded -

The conversation does not end there as the organization found an opportunity to gain some impressions. They decided to entertain the viewers a bit more by saying:

"Shhhh don't leak"

It is fairly certain that a player of SkRossi's popularity will never be a part of the Valorant roster of Tilted Timeouts. However, fun interactions like these keep the community entertained, and smaller organizations like these can keep themselves relevant in the competitive scene.

Fan reactions

Knowing this is just a meme, the Valorant community took the post lightly and made fun of the entire interaction with jokes of their own. One user by the name of @rexxyseksi sarcastically asked about his buyout and salary, to which the organization responded pretty hilariously.

However, @Spongeb0b_o7 pointed out how the tweet was a direct copy of the European Valorant organization, G2 Esports' tweet on the Brazilian star Aspas. X user @iiTzCoDe also joined him and responded the same.

