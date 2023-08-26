Global Esports reportedly looking to replace SkRossi in the upcoming Valorant season

According to a report by George Geddes for WIN.gg, Indian esports organisation Global Esports is planning to replace Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar on their Valorant starting roster going into VCT 2024. SkRossi, who has been playing on the team since 2020, will reportedly be allowed to explore other opportunities as the organization searches for his replacement.

This alleged decision follows an eighth-place finish for Global Esports at the 2023 VCT Pacific League. After failing to make Valorant Masters Tokyo and Champions Los Angeles directly, the team also suffered defeat in the Last Chance Qualifiers, thereby bringing their season to an end in July.

Being a Riot-partnered team, Global Esports will be back in the Pacific League for VCT 2024. However, SkRossi might not be on that team.

SkRossi might not return to Global Esports Valorant roster for VCT 2024

SkRossi's contract with Global Esports Valorant team expires in 2024, according to the Valorant Champions Tour Global Contract Database. However, following his perfomance in 2023, the organization appears to be looking at alternatives for the upcoming VCT season.

Organizations can't officially make additions to their rosters till Champions 2023 is over. Therefore, an announcement from Global Esports can only be expected after the tournament is over.

SkRossi will be given the chance to explore his options while the group looks for a replacement. The new player will most likely be from the Pacific region, but it is unlikely they will be from India.

This might have certain implications for how South Asian fans regard Global Esports. SkRossi's presence on the squad was always one of the biggest factors fueling their love for the organization.

SkRossi's supposed removal from the squad could perhaps be foreseen based on his suboptimal performance in VCT LOCK//IN, Pacific League 2023, as well as Pacific League LCQ.

SkRossi finished with a rating of 1.02 and an ACS of 225. While the latter was the sixth highest ACS, considering he played around half of the entire length of the tournament, the relatively less data makes it difficult to draw a conclusion.

Gangadhar has always been mechanically gifted, but his inconsistency on LAN often led to his team suffering. In the LCQ, for example, he ended with a 0.60 rating and 140 ACS. Global Esports was unable to win even a single match in the final run for Champions 2023.

While SkRossi's exit from the Global Esports roster seems inevitable in the upcoming season, it will be interesting to see who replaces him, and how the change will reflect on LAN in 2024.