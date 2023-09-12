Valorant esports witnessed a spectacular season in 2023. As VCT adopted a franchising model, it saw a proper separation between the tier one and tier two scenes. The franchised teams got to compete on LAN in their own regional league with a chance to get a direct slot for international events.

The year started with LOCK//IN as franchised teams from all over the world were invited alongside two Chinese teams to compete in a single elimination bracket. This was followed by the regional league to qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo. Finally, VCT 2023's official circuit ended with Valorant Champions 2023 in Los Angeles.

Throughout the year, many players made quite a name for themselves. While some were completely new to the scene, a few had been among the top talent for the past couple of years. The 2023 season saw players like "something" and "ZmjjKK" put up incredible performances that pushed their teams to the top in international events. Below is a list of five such talented players who had the highest amount of kills in VCT 2023.

Note: This data has been procured from nest | NPL- Nest Pro League

aspas and Demon1 and three more Valorant pros with the most kills in VCT 2023

1) LOUD aspas

Erick "aspas" Santos is a Brazilian esports player who played for LOUD. He mainly fulfilled the role of the primary Duelist, playing Agents like Jett and Raze for his team. aspas was one of the best players in VCT 2022, and he carried over his remarkable performance to the 2023 season as well. He is proficient in getting first bloods and evading tricky situations on Jett, having a high amount of impact during the initial period of a round.

aspas was a big contributor to LOUD's VCT Americas League victory. He also played a major role in the team's qualification for all international Valorant events in 2023. He was the top player in the Americas League with a 246.7 ACS (Average Combat Score). aspas completed the 2023 season with a total of 1402 kills.

2) LOUD Less

Felipe "Less" de Loyola is a Brazilian esports player who played for LOUD. He mostly played the role of the Sentinel Killjoy or the Controller Viper for his team. Like aspas, Less was another heavy hitter for LOUD. He was one of the most consistent players on his team and is known for his ability to capitalize and get a lot of space through his lurky plays.

Less had an average ACS of 234.2 in the Americas League, making him the second-best player of the event, right behind aspas. He had a total of 1308 kills in 2023.

3) EG Demon1

Max "Demon1" Mazanov is an American esports player who plays for Evil Geniuses. Demon1 took up several roles for his team in 2023, ranging from Controllers like Astra and Brimstone to Sentinels like Chamber. Although a versatile talent who consistently puts up numbers on any Agent he plays, Demon1 is most renowned for his performance on Jett.

Demon1 entered Evil Geniuses' Valorant roster through open tryouts. His arrival changed the team's trajectory as they went from being one of the most doubted teams to World Champions. Apart from VCT LOCK//IN, he played in all international events. Demon1 had a total ACS of 246.0 in Champions 2023, making him the best player of the event. He ended the season with 1248 kills.

4) EG jawgemo

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor is a Cambodian esports player who plays for Evil Geniuses. He mainly fulfilled the role of the Duelist Raze for his team but has also played Controller Agents like Omen and Astra when needed. jawgemo started out as a Duelist for the team, but he shifted to the Controller role after Demon1's arrival; that's where he truly flourished.

jawgemo would have an insane amount of impact in this role. He was also able to go toe to toe against the best players in the world as Raze, and absolutely dominate the entire lobby. His best performance was during Valorant Champions 2023, where he got an ACS of 228.1. He also collected a total of 1205 kills throughout the 2023 season.

5) FNATIC Derke

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is a Finnish-Russian esports player who plays for Fnatic. He mainly plays as his team's primary Duelist and is often seen on Agents like Jett and Raze. Derke has been on Fnatic's Valorant roster since 2021 and has constantly stayed among the top players in the world. Fnatic's 2023 season was truly glorious. Under the guidance of their coach, mini, Fnatic became the only Valorant team in the world to win two international trophies back to back.

Derke also had a phenomenal year. He was among the top Valorant players in all the international events and was the best in the VCT EMEA League with an average ACS of 268.6. He got a total of 1182 kills throughout 2023.