"I'm being robbed": Is Valorant having a serious hit registration issue in patch 5.03? Stewie2K calls out Riot on the matter

Being an online multiplayer game, Valorant is expected to face server and lag issues that affect player experience and gameplay from time to time. But according to Stewie2K, and some other players, this problem seems to have increased in Riot's FPS when it comes to the topic of hit registration.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT

Available starting August 23rd for a limited time, get the Champions Phantom Skin, Butterfly Knife, and more in the store! Flex more than just your skills with the new #VALORANTChampions collection.Available starting August 23rd for a limited time, get the Champions Phantom Skin, Butterfly Knife, and more in the store! Flex more than just your skills with the new #VALORANTChampions collection.Available starting August 23rd for a limited time, get the Champions Phantom Skin, Butterfly Knife, and more in the store! https://t.co/OGqZH2DvEH

As mentioned in a dev blog post on Valorant's official website from 2020, hit registration is one of the core systems "given that the difference between a win or a loss comes down to a single headshot." The devs said that their goal was to ensure that "when a player fires a shot, the outcome of the shot is clear, feels right, and is above all else, correct."

But it seems something might have gone wrong as more and more players have been complaining about the issue recently.

Players are unhappy with Valorant's hit registration issues of late

Jake, @Stewie, shared a short clip on his official Twitter account where he can be seen killing one enemy after the other on Breeze before dying to a Sova. Upon closer inspection, it was clear that Jake's shot had hit Sova and should have killed him first.

Jake @Stewie @PlayVALORANT we gotta talk again. im being robbed left and right every day 🙄 .@PlayVALORANT we gotta talk again. im being robbed left and right every day 🙄 https://t.co/eCs5VXGy0x

He expressed frustration about the prevalence of this issue in the game and complained that he felt like was being robbed left and right every day. Others commented on the post, stating that they had also faced similar issues with hit registration and server problems.

@lynzr_ commented that after missing a shot like that, they had turned off their bullet tracer so that they would not have to see such a thing again. An eagle-eyed observer noted that for a brief moment, the Network Problem sign was visible on Jake's screen before he peeked at Sova.

The frequency of hit reg issues was recently also pointed out by u/Thrillorion on the Valorant subreddit. They stated that they recently realized they were missing quite a few shots and decided to start recording them to identify their failures. In the clips, they noticed many instances of bullets seemingly flying through opponents' heads and chests without being registered.

They clarified that they had not seen it happen this often at the beginning of the season, but the problem has increased over the past week. A hit reg issue can also end up determining if a player wins or loses a match. Others quickly commented under the post, sharing their own experiences with the same matter.

The prevalent notion was that it started with the last update and was possibly being affected by latency and ping issues. One person stated that bullet tracers are not an accurate representation of where the bullet is going in Valorant and that many professionals suggest turning off tracers for the very same reason.

Whatever the case may be behind the recent prevalence of the issue, the community hopes that Riot will address the problem. Given the amount of people complaining about it, players can expect some sort of communication or resolution regarding the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S