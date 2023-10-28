Is Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass worth buying?

In keeping with its tradition, Valorant's forthcoming Episode 7 Act 3 is set to introduce a fresh Battlepass, allowing players to acquire a wide array of captivating in-game cosmetic items at an affordable cost. The eagerly anticipated premium pass boasts 50 tiers of rewards, all available for purchase at a reasonable price of 1000 VP, with some items also accessible for free.

This Battlepass serves as a cost-effective means for players to obtain intriguing cosmetics, allowing them to embellish their collections within Riot Games' tactical shooter. It encompasses various collections of weapon skins, player cards, sprays, Radianite Points, and gun buddies.

Naturally, fans may wonder if investing in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass is wise. This article offers an unbiased overview to help them decide.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass review

Below is a list of bundle names, along with the weapons they contain:

Silhouette bundle: Ares, Frenzy, Judge, Guardian

Ares, Frenzy, Judge, Guardian Libretto bundle: Bulldog, Stinger, Operator, Ghost

Bulldog, Stinger, Operator, Ghost Sandswept bundle: Marshal, Sheriff, Vandal, Spectre, Melee

Notably, the Classic and Phantom skins, which have typically been featured in previous Passes, are not included in this selection. Most of these weapon skins are accessible exclusively through the premium track, except the free Sandswept Sheriff skin, which becomes available upon reaching the final tier.

Sandswept Vandal (Image via Valroant)

The Sandswept collection is remarkable, offering three different color options: Scarlet, Ivory, and Indigo, designed to appeal to a diverse range of players. Additionally, it includes a knife skin, which is classified as a Tier 9 Battlepass skin, and showcases the beloved dagger animation cherished by the Valorant community.

Sandswept Dagger (Image via Valroant)

It's worth noting that in Episode 7 Act 3's premium pass, there won't be any gun or melee skins with unique animations or sound effects, aligning with the standard for Battlepass weapon cosmetics.

Apart from the skin sets, the pass will encompass 13 player cards, 10 gun buddies, 15 sprays, various player titles, and a total of 160 Radianite Points. Some of these items will be obtainable without charge, allowing players to acquire them by accumulating XP.

Here is a compilation of rewards that await you on the free track of Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass:

Three player cards

Three gun buddies

Three player titles

Two sprays

60 Radianite Points

The Sandswept Sheriff skin

By opting for the premium pass, you'll also gain access to an exclusive XP boost, which will enable you to accumulate experience points and unlock new tiers swiftly.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass verdict: A decent, though not the finest choice

As anticipated, Valorant Episode 7 Act 3's Battlepass offers a great deal for those interested in amassing Radianite Points or acquiring entertaining player cards and sprays. Some weapon skins, such as the appealing Scarlet variant of the Sandswept melee, are quite impressive and should cater to many preferences, particularly those who haven't yet built up their inventory.

For individuals looking to expand their collection of cosmetics and accumulate Radianite Points while keeping a close eye on their budget, investing in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3 premium pass, priced at 1000 VP, is a worthwhile choice.

While the sprays and player cards in Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass might be appealing, it's crucial to remember that all its contents, except for weapon skins, Epilogue tier rewards, and the EP // Act Coin gun buddy, will become available in the Accessory Store starting from Episode 8 Act 3. Players can earn Kingdom Credits to obtain these cosmetics, making it unwise to purchase this Battlepass specifically for such in-game cosmetics.

Seasoned enthusiasts with no intention of collecting Radianite Points and those who already possess premium cosmetics might find it more suitable to forgo this Battlepass. Opting to purchase the Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass solely to acquire new weapon skins may not be prudent.