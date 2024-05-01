Is Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass worth buying?

The Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass is out now and it's all anyone can talk about. Its three included skin lines are the Tacti-Series, Comet, and the Cloudweaver. These sets include various guns and other items that make the Battlepass one of the best to be released.

The combined visual value and feel the skins bring to the table make this Battlepass completely worth buying. Here's why one should buy it.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the author's opinion.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass: Range like never before

The Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass has three skin lines, all of which bring different values to one's collection. From these skins, the Cloudweaver bundle and the Comet bundle have interesting moving graphics, which is a beautiful feature.

More importantly, skins with motion-based designs are rare in the Battlepass. Most of the time, players witness static skin sets, just like the Tacti-Series skin in this Battlepass itself.

That being said, here is a breakdown of the skin bundles and what they consist of:

Tacti-Series bundle:

Classic

Guardian

Marshal

Frenzy

Card

Spray

Cloudweaver bundle:

Shorty

Stinger

Outlaw

Sheriff

Card

Comet bundle:

Spectre

Vandle

Odin

Ghost

Knife

Buddy

Card

Spray

The new Battlepass is worth buying because of the Comet bundle alone. It has four variants for every weapon: green, red, pink, and yellow. The guns have a great design and the graphics are not static.

The Comet Sword looks stunning in-game and is certainly one of the better knives to come around through the Battlepass in recent history.

To top it off, the other cosmetics for all three skin lines are absolutely fascinating. The Cloudweaver bundle in Valorant is also a beautiful skin set with moving graphics. Its cloud-pattern design resembles the popular Celestial skin collection.

Finally, the Tacti-Series skin set is yet another great feature. While it has the usual static skin approach, the card is rather fun and all the skins feature the Tactical bears, the adorable plushie bear characters found across some Valorant maps and on many items in the game.

Overall, the Battlepass is stacked with great skins from start to finish, giving it fantastic range. Not to mention all the other accessories like sprays, cards, and more. All of it at a price of 1000 Valorant Points is a great bargain. This Battlepass is certainly not one that anyone should miss out on.