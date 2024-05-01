Valorant Tacti-Series skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

Valorant's Episode 8 Act 3 has commenced and with it, we witness the Valorant Tacti-Series skin line. One of the many new skin lines featured in the new act, the Tacti-Series skin can be earned by purchasing the brand-new in-game Battle Pass. The Tacti-Series skin bundle has several weapons in it and is only one of multiple skin lines in the Episode 8 Act 3 Battle Pass.

Since it comes with the Battle Pass, it is currently priced at 1,000 Valorant Points. It was released on April 30 and has no other variants. Here's more about the new Valorant Tacti-Series skin set.

Brand new Valorant Tacti-Series skin bundle: Weapons and design

Expand Tweet

The Valorant Tacti-Series skin bundle consists of four weapons out of which two are pistols that can bring a great new design to your collection. In fact, after purchasing, the very first level of the Battle Pass unlocks the Tacti-Series classic for players.

Here are all the items included in the Valorant Tacti-Series skin bundle:

Classic

Guardian

Marshal

Frenzy

Tacti-Series card

The skin line features a cool blue and white theme with multiple Tactical Bears and other characters from the Valorant universe represented on each of the guns. It also features the "#1" emblem to further improve their designs.

The card features many characters posing as if they're Valorant agents themselves. Riot Games has come through with yet another fascinating skin-line for fans through this Battle Pass.

Perhaps the only downside of the Valorant Tacti-Series Skin bundle is that it does not have any variants. This is unlike the Comet skin set that is featured in the very same Battle Pass which has multiple color variants.

A key difference between the Comet and Tacti-Series bundles is that the latter does not have any animation, while Comet and its accompanying Cloudweaver bundle in the Battle Pass both have designs that boast great visuals.

Tacti-Series card (Image via Riot Games)

The skin is a very good addition to any Valorant skin collection. The Tacti-Series skin bundle takes some work to unlock after the Classic which can be obtained at the very first tier level in the Battle Pass.

The Frenzy unlocks at Tier 10 while the Guardian can be unlocked after working your way up to Tier 16 in the Battle Pass. Finally, the last gun in the Valorant Tacti-Series skin set, the Marshal, can be obtained by leveling up to Tier 30.

The only remaining item is the Tacti-Series card, which can be obtained at Tier 29 right before the Marshal.

Check out our other Valorant articles: