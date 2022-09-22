"It was part of the promise that we made to the region": Sukamal Pegu on India's Valorant franchise slot

Valorant is about to enter a new era of competition in 2023, with Riot Games planning an entirely new structure for the next five years of the title's esports scene.

With franchised leagues coming to fruition, the top 10 teams from each competing region - Pacific (APAC), EMEA, and Americas - will challenge in an international league structure, ultimately leading to major events like the VCT Masters and Champions.

On September 21, Riot Games announced a list of 30 teams partnered with the company over the next five years, with Indian Valorant team Global Esports among the chosen few. These 30 teams will essentially be the foundation for an esports structure expected to grow monumentally in the next few years.

Sukamal Pegu shares his thoughts on Global Esports securing Valorant partnership for VCT Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region comprises unique and diverse playstyles from various sub-regions. These sub-regions will have their representatives in the VCT Pacific League to bolster the growth of esports within that particular region. One region within APAC that has been in a constant growth stage is India and South Asia.

The South Asian region has been shying away from top-tier Valorant since the game's release for various reasons like lack of opportunity, lack of support for grassroots programs, and so on. However, starting in 2023, India will play a significant role in Valorant esports.

Global Esports, one of the most prestigious Indian esports organizations, has successfully secured a franchise slot in the VCT Pacific League, alongside some of Asia's most reputed organizations like DRX, Paper Rex, ZETA DIVISION, Team Secret, T1, Gen. G, Talon Esports, DetonatioN Gaming, and Rex Regum Qeon.

India has come a long way on its journey to the apex of Valorant esports. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, Sukamal Pegu, South Asia Esports at Riot Games, shared his thoughts on Global Esports' success. Pegu said:

"GE making it to the Pacific League is a big milestone for South Asia's journey in Valorant esports. It was part of the promise that we made to the region when we launched Valorant, and we are just getting started. A big thanks to the entire community who trusted us and kept pushing us to deliver more and more to all of our partners in the region who helped deliver world class competitive experiences to our competitive audience in South Asia. It is a big win!"

With a population of over 1.4 billion, one would expect India to have sealed its franchise slot early in the selection process. However, the growth of esports in the country has been slow due to a variety of factors. Regardless of their struggles, Global Esports has solidified their spot in the game's future and will represent India at the highest level of the competition.

Despite being selected for the franchise slot, Global Esports still has a long way to go. With the player transfer window kicking off, organizations all over the world will be in a frenzy to sign the most valuable players on the market.

As one of India's favorite esports organizations, Global Esports will field a roster capable of toppling the best teams in the world. Although Global Esports is known to field an impeccable roster to fend off regional competition, they will need to enhance their team by a fair margin to keep up with the best in the world.

Only time can tell what the VCT Pacific League has in store for Global Esports. However, with a representative in the VCT Pacific League, Indian esports has a guaranteed presence in the future of Valorant.

